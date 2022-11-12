It is Veterans Day weekend! Thank you to all that have served and to the many who continue to protect our freedoms.
I think it is important to reflect upon our words. Our words often reflect what we see. This Sunday’s Gospel lesson suggested by the Revised Common Lectionary has words that are challenging for the reader. The text from the Bible is the Book of Luke, chapter 21:5-19. In preparation for this challenging passage, let us ponder on what we see.
Where and on what your gaze is fixed means everything. Do you see what and whom Jesus sees? If your eyes are locked on only that which is temporary, you might miss observing the permanency of those things that last. If you only see obvious glory and magnificence, you may overlook beauty in that which first appeared unattractive, even repulsive. If you focus only on the damaging, the destructive, the deleterious, you just might miss what is affirming, constructive, and encouraging.
What you see determines what you have chosen to see. That might give an impression of the obvious, but it’s true. This is not an intentional optimism or a glass half full kind of philosophy. It is the true claim of the true hope we have in God — our God who is still present and powerful when it looks like the church is powerless in the face of all that seems to be working against the Kingdom of God.
“As for these things that you see, the days will come when not one stone will be left upon another; all will be thrown down.” (Luke 21:6) What things will we see? In our churches? In our denominations? In our nation? In our world? In one another? Because, what we see is to what we can testify — to what we will give witness.
And what we see is what we will say. If you see women as objects, you will speak about them as objects. If you see African American people as those who matter less, you won’t speak up for them. If you hate the LGBTQ+ community, you will not recognize all of God’s children. If you see God as judge and jury, you will speak about others as deserving of condemnation.
Our testimony, our witness gives voice to what Jesus sees, to whom God sees. God needs us to be the eyes of the good news when the world and those who have the loudest voices in it seem only to see the temples and towers and how they are adorned with beautiful stones.
It is awfully hard to testify to what others can’t see. Perhaps that is, in part, the truth behind Jesus’ visions which sound hyperbolic at best, terrifying at worst. Yet, we are called to have a vision that can puncture through what seems to be beyond hope, to testify to the hope we have in God. We are called to have a vision that can discern the activity of God when it looks as if that which is against God has the upper hand. We are called to have a vision that is intent on seeing what God sees and who God sees — no matter what.
And when we question how we will testify or where we will find the words for our witness, Jesus reminds us, “I will give you words and a wisdom that none of your opponents will be able to withstand or contradict” (Luke 21:15).
May we testify together to God’s unconditional love, grace, and faithfulness that no one will be able to withstand or contradict. And perhaps in this act of unity, of solidarity, of shared testimony wounds might start to heal, animosity might turn to amicability, and disaster and despair might lean into a desire and determination for unstoppable, nonpartisan, unleashed, testifying of the true victory of God.
