Good morning Mannington! I hope everyone has had a good week.
It feels a little warmer outside and we have had some sunshine. Just seeing the sun shine will make some folks feel better. Such a quick change from a week ago. There may still be some ice in places as you read this, so please be careful if you are walking outside.
They are saying that the virus numbers are coming down and we hope this continues to happen. Folks are getting to go out and are able to get their vaccinations but everyone still needs to continue to be careful. We are told that we still need to wear a mask and if that is what it takes to keep us safe, then we should do it.
Again, this week, Mannington has lost residents and these folks will be missed. We will miss anyone that a family loses but some maybe more well known. Please remember anyone that has been lost but also, please remember the Michael Family and the Glover Family. Two well-known men who will be missed.
They say the weather is to be so much nicer this week, so step outside to enjoy the days of sunshine. If you step off the sidewalk be careful you don’t slip in the mud. This maybe the change in the weather that everyone is wanting so badly. Take care this week and still remember to check on neighbors, they might still need a little help. Be careful and stay safe.
Fish dinners
Lenten Fish Dinners are being served from Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. Yes, they are again able to hold this traditional event after having to close early last year. The dinners are available each Friday during Lent. This week, Friday, February 26th from 4-7 p.m. the dinners will be ready for pick-up curbside only. The menu consists of cod, coleslaw, roll, dessert. The sides will change each week. This week will be macaroni and cheese and baked beans. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12 years of age.
You may place your order when you drive up to the parking lot by the church on Furbee Avenue and will only have to wait a few minutes. You may also place your order by phone and plan your pick-up times at 304-694-5166.
Thank you to all who are supporting the efforts of the organizers of this event in Mannington, it seems like a tradition during the Lenten season.
Requests to the city budget
“Mannington City Council is asking any outside group, organization or agency that would like to be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget to submit their requests to City Clerk Michele Fluharty at 206 Main St., Mannington, before 4 p.m. on March 12. If you have already submitted a request, it is not necessary to resubmit. If you prefer to present your request in person, please call 304-986-2700 ext 177 to be put on the agenda. Masks are required before entering city hall.”
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.