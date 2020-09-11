Matthew 26:13: Truly I tell you, wherever this good news is proclaimed in the whole world, what she has done will be told in remembrance of her.
62 times “Good News” is mentioned in the Bible. It is tied to a welcoming statement and inclusive suggestions. Luke 7:22, 4:23, Isaiah 61:1 are such examples.
Here is a woman who dares to approach the Messiah and pour oil on his head as He sits at a table. Disciples aren’t appalled at what she did, the mess that was made, or that she was a woman – they are appalled that she used, in their mind, expensive ointment. They didn’t get it. Jesus has to explain. Women were not to come in contact with the Messiah. She did. Women did not understand their role in society and religion. She did. She understood Jesus’ mission. The Disciples didn’t. She expanded the Gospel of Luke’s message in Luke 4:18, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free.” And I always emphasize … without conditions.
People always want to put conditions upon the good news of the gospel. People want to inject fear into good news. They will say, “Unless you accept Him, you will be banned into the eternal fires.” But that’s not good news. That’s not the gospel. That’s fear news. Jesus doesn’t say that in Luke. He doesn’t say, “Unless you do this or believe this way, I will not bring good news, I will not proclaim release, or give sight to the blind.” The Good News of the Gospel is unconditional. It doesn’t place the type of family relationship you have, job, economic status, life condition, gender or education as a condition for acceptance.
So, for us as people, or as the church, the good news is to make life better for people. It is to share God’s redeeming love in Jesus that He should offer His life without conditions for us. And, we in turn, need to let the oil pour on us, as the servant, so we might offer our lives for others.
There are only 3 great sermons I have read or heard. One changed my belief about this view. It is Paul Tillich’s sermon, “You Are Accepted” from the paperback “The Shaking of the Foundations,” published by Harper & Row. Tillich’s sermon is based on Romans 5:20 as he preaches on sin and grace. And then he says there is a moment in each of our lives, “when a wave of light breaks into our darkness, and it is as though a voice were saying, ‘You Are Accepted,’ accepted by that which is greater than you, and the name of which you do not know. Do not ask, seek, perform anything…Simply accept the fact you are accepted. You may not be transformed But, in that moment, grace conquers sin and reconciliation bridges the gulf of estrangement.’” He goes on to say, “We experience the grace which is able to overcome the tragic separation of the sexes of the generations, of the nations, of the races, and even the utter strangeness between man and nature.” This sermon was preached in the mid 1940’s. And to me, this identification with grace in our lives is the good news, whether we know it or not.
Today, in our fear-invoked society, name calling, condemning accusations, we need to return to the good news — that we are accepted; that the gospel is inclusive — not exclusive — and that the good news goes beyond stereotypes, stigmas and suggestions.
