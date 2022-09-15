It’s almost time to harvest sweet potatoes!
This is one of the plants in the garden that haven’t gotten much attention. I sort of like that, once planted, they are on their own. The vines haven’t started to brown yet so that means they aren’t ready to harvest yet. After the first frost when the vines and leaves turn brown will be time to dig around and see what’s produced. Hopefully this will be a bountiful harvest. As mentioned before one of our favorite fall meals is a baked sweet potato covered with your favorite chili recipe and topped with cheese and sour cream! Hearty and healthy! By the way I want to wish my first born a Happy Birthday today! Happy Birthday Raymond!
Long live the queen
Congratulations to North Marion’s Homecoming Queen Barrackville’s own Angelina Collins. Angelina is a senior at North Marion where she is an honor roll student, a peer tutor, and is active in volleyball and softball. She enjoys spending time with her family camping and fishing. Proud parents are father, Ben Collins of Barrackville and mother Jonetta Palmer Collins also of Barrackville.
Congratulations Balike
Balike Hepner, was invited to walk in the New York Fashion Week in New York City recently. New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press, and the general public. It is one of four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the “Big 4,” along with those in Paris, London, and Milan.
Pull The Sled
The North Marion High football team helped at 4-H Camp Mar-Mac during their recent training camp. After their drills and exercises, the boys had enough energy to dig trenches and rip out some old porch lumber. We are so thankful to this great group of young men who give back to the community. Thanks to the team and the coaches from the Camp Mar-Mac Association. Good luck this season.
Town Council Meeting
The next Barrackville Town Council meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at town hall. For more information contact town hall at 304-366-9372.
Thank you
The Christmas In Our Town volunteers want to send out a big Thank You to all who donated to the boot drive. Each and every donation is appreciated. All funds will support the costs of the event.
Yard Sale
Christmas In Our Town volunteers are sponsoring an indoor Yard Sale Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs will be available at noon. If anyone has any leftover yard sale items to giveaway or just doing some cleaning before the holiday season starts, please donate your items to the sale. Donation drop off days and times are Oct. 3-7 from noon to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Pat Whitescarver for any other questions at 304-366-5558.
Christmas In Our Town
Plans are proceeding for the parade and town festivities for Dec. 3. Help is still needed, so if you have some time or a talent and feel you can help, please contact Sharon Gump or Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558. Help may include assisting with lineup of participants, signs, foods, publicity, calls, Santa assisting, cleanup, etc. This event costs thousands of dollars to put on, lots of arranging and all this work pays off in one day’s event. Limited space is available in the craft vendor area contact Cari C. at 304-476-5421. The Chili Hut will be at the Barrackville United Methodist Church pavilion and other food will be available. Festivities are tentatively slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. with the laying of the wreath at the memorial wall and the lighting of the tree directly following, the parade will begin after the tree lighting. Fireworks will follow the festivities with a start time TBD. The committee is looking for a Mary and Joseph to walk in the parade so if you feel the urge to participate, please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Welcome Ozzy
As of Sept. 6 we have a new K-9 Officer in town. Town council voted and approved placement of the new K-9 officer, Ozzy, and the training needed for both he and Chief Wilson. Training will be done by the North American Police Working Dog Association and usually takes four to six weeks. The organization commended Ozzy for his quick uptake on needed skills. Chief Wilson thanks everyone who donated to the K-9 program. With the placement he and his partners will continue to strive to make Barrackville a great place to live and the K-9 program is a great asset to the continued protection for the town. Any extra funds raised will be used for equipment and expenses to continue the support of the K-9 program. According to GoFundMe, the online fundraising site received $1,380 in donations. Chief Wilson and Ozzy Thank You!
Looking for Mary & Joseph
Anyone interested in participation in the Christmas In Our Town parade as Mary & Joseph the Holy Family, please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558. Costumes are available.
Thank you for the generous donation
The Fairmont Chapter of WoodmenLife presented a US & WV flag to the Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. Thank you Scott and Lori Crouch for the donation.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
