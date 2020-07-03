The times we are living in right now are like a blast from the past!
Unrest, rioting and total lawlessness in so many areas.
People are mad, confused and demanding answers that they may never find!
Many of the issues, many of the questions are not new, they have popped up from time to time all throughout history and changes have been made but there has never really been any real relief or answers to the situations!
The answers and the change that has been sought have eluded mankind because man has failed to truly address the root cause of all of these issues and problems. Even when the answer has been presented, it has not been fully embraced and implemented and because it has not been fully embraced and implemented it has not had the desired effect that man has sought after.
If you have a garden and you have a weed that keeps coming up right in the middle of it. You go out and you cut the top of the weed off but it continues to come back. To get rid of the weed — the problem, the issue — you must go to the very root of that problem and remove the root.
The troubles that are plaguing our country right now have been looked at time and again, they have been addressed and we have put social bandages on them but we have failed to go to the root of the problem.
If you read your Bible, you will understand that it is a history book that God has given us to show us where man has gotten it right and walked in fellowship with God and it also shows us where man has messed up and missed the heart of God.
Our society is trying to erase all of our history that shows how our great country was formed.
Listen, some of this history is like the Bible — some of it shows us where we got it right and some of it shows us where we really messed up and got it wrong.
Listen my friends, please do not be so quick to erase the history where we got it wrong because it is there to stand as a reminder to all of us that we do not want to go back and we do not want to make the same mistakes again. Our history also proves that we are all just humans who are likely to make mistakes unless we all come together and help each other.
History teaches us who we were and shows us how to be who we really want to be.
Romans 13:7 “Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor.”
8 “Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.”
9 The commandments, “You shall not commit adultery,” “You shall not murder,” “You shall not steal,” “You shall not covet,” and whatever other command there may be, are summed up in this one command: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
10 “Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.”
To find the answers to the problems we face today, we must stop looking at each other through eyes that see black or white, brown or whatever and we need to truly start looking at each other through the eyes of God, the eyes of love.
Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.
We do not need new laws; new legislation or new programs — we just need to get on board with God’s word and learn how to truly love our neighbor as our self.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.