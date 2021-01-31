In honor of National Wear Red Day and Go Red For Women, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is asking all businesses and residents to Paint the County Red.
The first Friday in February is the designated day so for 2021 it is Feb. 5, and it is the kickoff to a month-long campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women. Did you know that heart disease and stroke kill one in three women? However, the important thing to remember is that 80% of these deaths are preventable, according to Go Red for Women’s official website, www.goredforwomen.org
The Go Red for Women campaign started in 2004 when the American Heart Association took on the challenge of raising awareness about the No. 1 cause of death in women. Because the tendency to develop heart disease is passed from one family member to another, it is important to know that by practicing healthy eating habits and frequent physical activity, the chain can be broken.
Why Red? Well, Red, is powerful, and the color of that most vital fluid that pumps through our hearts. Wearing red makes you stand out in a crowd and garners attention — the attention needed to combat this deadly disease.
The sources of heart disease are many and affect every culture and civilization. It isn’t one condition, but many, and can be caused by diabetes, a lack of exercise, high cholesterol, blood pressure and alcohol consumption. And every one of these causes are preventable, but people continue to die by the thousands each year. Age is a heavy factor as well as our susceptibility triples with each decade.
As we age, fatty streaks form in the heart even in our adolescence.
So, the Marion County Women’s Network, sponsored by MVA Health Centers, Fairmont State University, and Huntington Bank, want you to know that it is never too early to start being aware of this life-destroying disease and ensure that your life will not be destroyed by this terrible condition.
We say “Paint the County Red” the whole month of February and help put a stop to this disease. We encourage you to schedule an appointment with your doctor for a check-up on your heart, take a good look at your diet and see where you can switch to heart healthy foods, start exercising and as the weather gets nicer, there is no better place to walk than around Marion County. The parks and trails are perfect for outdoor exercise.
Decorate your office windows, desks, and homes in red. Hang posters and banners but most of all, Wear Red all day on Feb. 5.
The MCCC would like to thank the Marion County Rescue Squad for their assistance in the Paint the County Red Campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.