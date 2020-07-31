We have made it to August, Farmers!
Last weekend would’ve been Homecoming 2020. I hope each of you took the time to reach out to some of the friends you normally see during the hometown get-together. We’ve all got to check in on each other during these times and keep the fellowship going.
It’s funny how, at least in my mind, you mark the end of summer with our Homecoming and the Mannington Fair. It’s the last local hurrahs before school starts and always a chance to see people you haven’t in a while. This year, there’ll be no fireworks, good food, good music and afterglow.
I’ve mentioned it often, but Kyan was born a few days before Homecoming 2006 and made his hometown debut at the festivities. This year, his birthday will be rather low key. I’ve felt bad that he’s growing up enough that friends are important and while he should be hanging out with a bit more freedom, there’s really no place to go and nothing to do. We sure have gotten a lot of quality family time but “we’re” at the age where mom has been called “embarassing” a time or two (I think my car dancing skills are above average, thank you kindly) and friends give better advice than someone with over 30 years experience in life. Oh well.
This weekend we’re having our own end of summer shindig with a cookout at the in-laws so the cousins can get together and commiserate with one another on life in pandemic with parents. We’re still hoping to round out the year of staycation with a trip to Holly River or Watoga State Park even if it’s just a day drive. My mind is made up that I need to see what it looks like in the fall with all that beautiful foliage, trading in my smores for a mug of hot tea round the fireplace. It won’t make up for a food booth funnel cake but I’m willing to take on that hardship.
Birthdays
I am the proud recipient of a Happy Birthday phone call from the incomparable Alice Priester. Even if the world is going to heck in a handbasket, who can complain when a 100 year old lady like my “Crazy Alice” calls to sing to you? Thank you to that dear sweet lady I love and next year I’m going to return the favor. This week, be sure to call up and wish another year of happiness to Rachel Wiley, Carolyn Cyphers, Morgan Musgrove, Tiffany Craig, Mariah Cunningham, Amanda Smith, and Brittany Jahn. If you can carry a tune I’m sure they’d get a kick out of hearing it.
Soccer
Attention Huskies! Our Boys’ Soccer team needs one more member in order to compete in this 2020 season. Any young man entering 9th through 12th grades is eligible and must contact Coach Tyler Scott immediately or call the school if interested. You must be signed up today!
What’s With the Seeds?
Have you heard about the seeds being mailed from overseas? Apparently this new scam has hit several mailboxes in the area and the Department of Agriculture is on the case. Seed packets most likely will have a postmark or return address from China or another country overseas. If you get this package please do not throw them out or plant them as they might contain plant diseases, weeds, or invasive plants that could harm the state’s agriculture industry and our ecosystem. According to Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, “Planting seeds without knowing what they are can wreak havoc with our environment, destroy agricultural crops and incur costly control efforts for years to come.” If you happen to get the seeds in the mail contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s confidential Anti Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835 or email SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. So if anyone had “suspicious seeds from overseas” on their apocalypse bingo cards, now’s the time to mark your space.
Drive-In
I have to be honest, I’m rather excited this week. Last weekend we ended my birthday sitting in the evening air watching “A League of Their Own” on the drive-in big screen. As an avid goer, I’ve taken in a little drive-in dust every summer since I was really little. Naturally, Kasey and Kyan have gotten quite a few movie experiences there as well. This weekend, they’ve really outdone themselves with the selection. First feature will be Burt Reynolds, his mustache, comedy legend Jackie Gleason, and Sally Field riding shotgun in “Smokey and the Bandit.” Following a short break the second feature will really take you back to the good ol days with Otter, Boone, and the rest of Delta House as they battle Dean Wormer of Faber College. It’s Belushi on the big screen in “Animal House.” Movies begin around 9 p.m. and run Thursday-Sunday.
Butterflies
Kasey and I have noticed some pretty butterflies in nature this year. I try to have plants around the house that attract the beautiful insect. Did you know something so delicate often feeds from decaying animals, rotten fruits, blood, and animal waste? Yep. Flowers alone cannot give enough sodium for butterflies so they are attracted to salty things. Sodium is lost to both males and females during the mating process. If a butterfly has ever landed on you it’s not because it likes you or because you favor a blossoming flower. It’s actually because the butterfly was attracted by the smell of salt in your sweat and blood. (Think of how many times one has flown close while you were doing yard work in the heat) In short, it was hungry and you seemed tasty. Since it’s proboscis, a tube almost like a tongue normally coiled close to their head that elongates downward when they feed, was so tiny you didn’t feel it sucking at you. How is that for something you didn’t know until now?
Lil Huskies Football and Cheer
The WVSSAC has made some changes to the schedule of our area football and cheer. For the 2020 season, Lil Huskies Football and Cheer will have a start date of Aug. 17. Registration is open and packets can be obtained by emailing orangeandblackfootball@gmail.com. Cost is $50 for the 1st child and $40 for each additional child plus and additional $25 per child concession fee.
Yesteryear
A great deal of thunder and lightning hung over the area from a storm in August of 1880 that seemed to not let up for about three hours. Producing great torrents of rain, flooding began in the streets and started to fill up many cellars, washing out fences around Marion County. With many small streams without bounds, one local resident found himself in quite the scary situation. Mr. Jeffreys of the Internal Revenue office was attempting to cross Mill Fall Run when his horses and buggy were swept away by the swift current. He barely escaped the predicament, one horse confirmed dead and the other assumed to have been swept into the river. His buggy was found in pieces all along the stream. The lightning was said to be so severe that it struck Governor Pierpont’s office, passing down the chimney and throwing the stove down. Wouldn’t that be something! Seventy teachers enrolled in the Teacher’s Institute which was held recently. Another Institute will be held in Farmington from Aug. 7-14. With attendance as it stands it really bodes well for education in our area.
Funny how education is a hot topic today as well. Skip along to 1917 where an all day meeting and basket dinner at the Church of Christ was being held. Song service and preaching at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 7:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to come with well filled baskets and bring their friends to “enjoy a feast of good things for both the natural and spiritual man.” Headlines read “Another day has passed and there are no new cases of poliomyelitis in Monongah.” Children who had gotten polio were all getting along fine, which was especially gratifying to Dr. Peter Noe Jr who was in charge of the Traction Park Hospital with his six assistants. It said they had been working so earnestly to give the children the best possible treatment.
In an interesting tidbit, they say history repeats itself and that we must learn from the sins of the past. Well, almost 100 years ago it seems like we had our own racism in the area by way of an advertisement for one of the most notorious hate groups in America. It reads “Dr. J. H. Hawkins, a native son of WV and Marion Co., will lecture in Burth’s Theater in the Masonic Temple Building on Clarksburg St., Mannington, on the subject of “The Truth About the Ku Klux Klan.” Everyone over the age of 18 years of age will be permitted to hear and a special effort is being made to have the ladies attend. The age restriction is made because of the limited seating capacity of the theater.” Now, I did a little research and Dr. Hawkins wasn’t just coming to tell you what the group was all about, he was a higher up in the organization and was most likely there to recruit some new members. So when you say, “It can’t happen here,” consult your archived newspapers.
Sympathies
Our condolences to the families of Ronnie Conaway who passed this week and to Farmington Alumni Dorie Masters.
Parent Re-Entry Link
If you are a parent of a Marion County student please take the Parent Re-Entry Survey on the Board of Education’s website (www.marionboe.com) The survey needs to be completed for each child, not just one per household. This valuable feedback will help the board make decisions based on the interest of families and children in the area when it comes to entering schools for the upcoming year.
Contact Me
What a wet week we have ahead of us. Rain, rain and more rain. I will be staying dry behind the desk here on Quincy Street and I hope if you have something going on you’ll give me a ring and let me know. You can reach me at 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com.
