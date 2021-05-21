What happened to spring? It seems like we went into summer. Enjoy the beautiful weather who knows what we will get next!
We still need to play it safe. If you feel better wearing your mask, wear it. If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear it. Stay safe, wash your hands, and use hand sanitizer.
Things are still happening at the Middletown Commons. It can’t be soon enough to get the blacktop done in front of the Commons so we won’t be walking so far to get to our favorite stores. Just don’t wash your car before you go to the Commons.
The Post Office asked that the road around the “Mall” be named one name, so new name for the road around the Middletown Commons, is Commons Loop. It was voted on and approved at the last council meeting.
I understand to all of us older folks, it will always be the “Mall,” but we get will used to the new address and name!
Happy birthday
A happy 6th birthday to my great-granddaughter Harper Lea Repak.
Harper is a pretty little girl who loves fashionable clothes, the Disney Princess, playing outside and she’s happy she got rid of the cast on her arm.
Happy Birthday to our sweet little girl.
Drive-Thru Summer Send-Off
The Summer Send-Off will be held by the Marion County Board of Education at the “Old Armory”, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Dr., Fairmont.
The Drive-Thru will be held May 22, with a free book give-away for grades K-12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
White Hall Elementary
Special Congratulations to White Hall’s teacher, Miss Rachelle Bourne, who was just named the 2021-22 Marion County Teacher of the Year.
May 21: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 22: Summer Send Off from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Marion County Board of Education
May 27: Terrific Kids for May announced
May 28: Olympic Day by PTO for our students (outside)
May 27: Fourth Grade “graduation” picnic and ceremony at Outdoor Pavilion
May 28: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 28: PBIS Nine Week Celebration (event to be announced)
May 28: Last Day of School
May 31: Holiday
June 7: Summer SOLE (summer school for COVID Recovery) begins 8:30-2:30, June 7-11, June 14-18, June 22-25, June 28-29
Transportation provided, breakfast and lunch provided. Register online at Marionboe.com
White Hall Town Council
Mayor John Michael will open the June 24 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns with a 3 minute time limit (sign-up sheet must be filled out), and Treasurer and Financial reports are next on the agenda.
Communications and announcements: Municipal League Conference, Aug. 3-6 at Oglebay Resort; Community Yard Sale June 12 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Recognizing Covenant Church; Fire Fees
Separate public hearings will be held for Ordinance 21-001 to adjust Council Pay Scale and Call off Procedures and Ordinance 21-002 for Credit Card Convenience Fee.
The Marion County EMS report is followed by Annexation and Streets & Highways Committee meetings.
Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator Reports, are followed by the Engineer Report.
Unfinished Business to Consider surrounds Ordinance 21-001 to adjust Council Pay Scale and Call off Procedures, Ordinance 21-002 for Credit Card Convenience Fee and Taking over Pine Lane Roadway.
New Business to Consider surrounds Opening a checking account for American Rescue Plan Fund Resolution 21-001, New Lease agreements for MCRS & VVFD, Putting Phase I of Lavender Lane Project out to bid, Swearing in of new Building Commission member John Shroyer & Edward Lowell McPherson, Resolution 21-002 to set Capital Asset Limit, Waste Management Proposal Submissions for White Hall and Resolution 21-003 Litter Control Grant
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.