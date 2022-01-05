Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone had a safe and Happy New Year.
It’s hard to believe we are into January, time is flying by. We will be looking forward to Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day etc. Time passes way too fast.
When picking up your child or dropping them off at REMS please pay attention to the 15 mph speed limit; action will be taken if the speed limit is not followed. Remember there are children walking to the school or being dropped off by parents or by the bus. I certainly think this is a no brainer and folks should not have to be told.
Don’t forget the dinner sponsored by the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 12-3 p.m. This is a drive thru, pickup only event. The meal this week is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, bread and butter. Call 304-534-8698 to reserve your meal. The meal next week will be Italian Wedding soup with round bread.
I’m hearing COVID numbers are rising again. Please be sure and wear your mask, it could save yours or someone else’s life.
Birthday wishes go out to Sherry Ice, Diana George and Judy Wright.
Blessings to each of you on your special day.
I would like to send condolences out to the family of Bill Newhouse; many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
If you have any news you would like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time please drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s goooo Mountaineers!
