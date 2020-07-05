The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging. As we continue planning for returning to school in August, we must also make sure that our plan has considerations, in all aspects, to foster the overall health and well-being of our students, staff and community members. We have continued to research the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health departments and the American Association of Pediatrics.
Our goal is to have students physically present in school in August. There is support in the information being provided by the health experts that would allow us to meet our goal.
We must remember that the pandemic situation can rapidly change, and we must be flexible and prepared to make the necessary changes at any point in time, no matter what we have implemented. I know everyone gets tired of hearing about the best health practices of social distancing, wearing a face mask, washing or sanitizing hands, not sharing utensils or containers, not touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue and not coming to school if you are ill, but these are the considerations that will help us keep students physically in school. Everyone’s cooperation in following these things while at school, at home and in the community, as well as kindly reminding each other to follow them, will help keep students in school.
Some decisions have been made by the committees to help in our return to school. The technology committee worked on providing a one-to-one device to students in grades K-12. The device will be a Dell Chromebook. This will aid students whether physically in school or in a remote learning situation. The part we are still concerned about is broadband equity and access limitations.
The safe schools and facilities committee has been working on plans to mitigate the risks of returning to school through looking at cleaning supplies listed as approved for effectiveness on the EPA’s and CDC’s lists for use in the routine schedule of environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas. They have also been working on the acquisition of items to support safe and healthy practices such as masks, hand sanitizer, signage, gloves, etc.
The instruction and learning committee has been working on decisions centered around a focus on the social emotional well-being for re-entering the school so children and families feel comfortable about returning to the school setting. They have also worked on two other major factors which are: to identify where children are academically so teachers can adjust instruction to the needs identified and to identify and stress pre-requisite standards for each core area and grade level.
We had a survey out for parents/guardians to complete, but only 50% have responded. It is imperative for us to have accurate information on each student to help us complete the planning process for returning to school. Please go to marionboe.com and take the survey. If you did not include your child’s name and school, please take it again. Your help is appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.