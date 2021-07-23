It never occurred to me that the Commons could be as smoky as it is dusty. The smoke from the wildfires out west, have made it to West Virginia.
The weather has been beautiful this week. The humidity hasn’t been as bad, and the temperature hasn’t been quite so hot. The flowers are beautiful and the gardens are looking great. Canning and freezing time veggies is right around the corner.
I hope everyone is enjoying all the vegetables from our gardens. There is nothing like a garden with all the good vegetables so fresh and tasty. If you can’t have a garden you can always stop by the Farmer’s Market at Palatine Park.
The road around the Commons has all been graveled, and is much easier to drive through.
Tractor Supply is coming along, and White Hall Liquor is opened and very impressive.
The Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital is expected to open in December. It is located in the back of the Commons. It will be fantastic to have it right here in White Hall.
Mon Health also expects to open in August with a Multi-Specialty Clinic located in the Fairmont Technology Park. It will offer Primary Care and Heart & Vascular Services.
Apple Valley Road
Thank you to the state road department for patching Apple Valley Road. We can only hope that it is on the list to be paved in the not too distant future.
It is not only the road to the Apple Valley Golf Course. That is a normal road. The part of the road from the golf course to Rock Union Road is very narrow and you have to pull over to pass. Please be careful, it is also a popular road for walking.
Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Public Safety Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Town council meeting
White Hall Town Council meets at the Municipal Building on July 26 at 6 p.m. with Mayor John Michael opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have approval of the treasurer and financial reports.
A public hearing will be held, then Volunteer Fire Department reports and a report from the Marion County Rescue Squad.
Annexation, and Streets and Highways reports will follow. Next on the agenda are police, legal, maintenance/public works department reports followed by the engineer and town coordinator reports.
Unfinished business to consider includes Waste Management proposals, new sign image for additional signs in the town and Fire Fee Ordinance Update 21-003.
New business to consider includes dissolving the Annexation Committee, Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in White Hall, outdoor request for signage in White Hall, Fall Family Dog Days to be Aug. 28, Middletown Music Night on Oct. 9, new pavilion usage, and a budget revision prior to final council remarks and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
