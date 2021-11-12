Mark 13:7- Then Jesus began to say to them, “Beware that no one leads you astray. Many will come in my name and say, ‘I am he!’ and they will lead many astray. When you hear of wars and rumors of wars, do not be alarmed; this must take place, but the end is still to come.
The Lectionary Reading for Nov. 14, 2021 is Mark 13:1-8 that includes this saying by Jesus and 1 Samuel 1:4-20, the story of Hannah, her husband Elkanah, his other wife Peninnah, the priest Eli and Hannah’s son Samuel.
Both of these stories has patience as its theme. Hannah is patient in prayer despite the ridicule of the other wife, the silence of her husband, and the lack of compassion by the priest Eli. Jesus advises his disciples here, while he relates this to the crowd in the other similar text of Luke 21, to be patient: don’t be anxious, there will be time, but no one know the time.
However, we are an impatience people and society. We want instant gratification. Internet search engines used to boast of how fast they could find what you googled.
There are over 125 hymns related to patience and over 720 on waiting for the Lord. Many favorites include, “My Soul Waits for the Lord, Be Still My Soul; Patience, and While We Are Waiting, Come.” One of the most famous hymns was written by the blind musician Fannie Crosby, “Wait on the Lord.” “Wait patiently, and thou shalt in Him be blest; after the storm, a holy calm, And after thy labor rest.
Following two stanzas of waiting lovingly and cheerfully, she writes, “Wait on the Lord, wait joyfully, for then shall thy heart be strong; Lo! By His hand He leadeth thee, and thou shalt be filled with song.”
Scripture abounds with verses of patience and waiting. Some of the best known are:
Psalm 37:7-9: Rest in the Lord and wait patiently for Him, for the Lord, they will inherit the land.
Ecclesiastes 7:8-9: The end of a matter is better than its beginning; Patience of spirit is better than haughtiness of spirit. Do not be eager in your heart to be angry, for anger resides in the bosom of fools.
James 5:7-8: Therefore be patient, brethren, until the coming of the Lord.
Psalm 27:14 Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, & your heart will be strengthen
Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21 have this story except that in Luke the story is directed to all the people in the temple, and not to the disciples outside. But the point is—The Disciples and the People are asking Jesus when is this end taking place. They are unwilling to wait and be patience. Knowing this, Jesus says “Don’t be led astray.” For you see, people who predict the end of the world don’t trust the Lord. The Bible emphasizes time and again we don’t know the will of God or know when the end will occur, but so many people want to know. Like those who gathered around Jesus, they ask, “When will the end be?” It is not for us to know, because we should live each day as if we are ready for anything that happens.
Today, believe in and practice patience. And your life will be better both in the moment and the moments to come.
