Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well. Did you enjoy the gorgeous day on Sunday, I think that’s what you could call a WOW day.
News from the Town:
I just wanted to share a few tips about the procedure for garbage pickup, the weight limit is 40 pounds per bag, 5 bags per pickup twice a week, Tuesday and Friday unless otherwise indicated. Garbage must be bagged and tied, town workers have the right to refuse those who do not comply, bags must be at the curb unless for some reason other arrangements have been made. Absolutely no yard waste will be picked up, this includes grass, brush, leaves, tree limbs etc. No out of town garbage is to be brought to a residence in town or to be put in the packer at any time, if someone is caught doing this, or allowing it to be done, they will be fined. The Town of Rivesville Garbage Ordinance is available at Town Hall if anyone would like to review it.
I would like to share that a new organization has been formed, Main Street Rivesville is a nonprofit organization with the goal of providing fundraising activities to support the needs for the Town of Rivesville. A website is being created for activities and news posted for Main Street Rivesville. The first organized meeting will be held on Sept. 8 at the Rivesville Community Building at 7 p.m.The public is invited and encouraged to attend, and get involved in the organization and plan things for the town.
Rivesville PTO Playground
If you get a chance to go to Rivesville Elementary/Middle School, check out the new pavilion that has been built courtesy of the Rick and Linda Parker Foundation. The PTO, with the help of MCPARC Community Grant program, purchased eight picnic tables to complete the pavilion. What an asset to the already beautiful school grounds and has fitfully been named the “Parker Pavilion,” the Parkers have truly been a blessing to REMS. A big thank you to all who have worked so hard on this project.
The Paw Paw Fair will not be holding a 2020 Fall Mud Bog and Demolition Derby due to the current crowd restrictions and regulations set forth by the Marion County Health Department. Please watch their FaceBook page (or this column) after the first of the year for upcoming spring events.
The FoxTrot special sweet treat for the month of August is an Ice Cream Float, stop by and see them.
Rivesville United Methodist Women have postponed their picnic scheduled for Aug. 13 until next year.
It is with deep regret the Rivesville Parent & Youth Organization will cancel their rabies clinic that was planned for September. With everything that is going on with the COVID-19 virus, the veterinarian doing the clinic does not feel comfortable at this time. If things change in the future the public will be notified.
I’m pretty sure several residents in the Rivesville area have visited the Paw Paw Park at one time or another, it’s a beautiful little park that offers a covered picnic area, bathrooms, basketball court, ball field, playground items for the little ones, just a very nice place to bring your family and enjoy. Well the park can’t run by itself and with the organization not receiving any funding and not able to have the few fundraisers they usually have to help maintain, I’m asking if anyone would be willing to make donations to help keep the park going by making a donation to help them out. They have insurance to pay, grass mowing, water & sewer bills etc. If you can find it in your heart to help them out, please send your contribution to Rivesville Parent & Youth Organization, P.O. Box 305 Rivesville WV 26588. Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated.
There is still time to rent the park for any special occasion you may have coming up, birthday parties, reunions, graduation parties etc., you can contact Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642.
This news comes from our friends at the McCurdysville Community Building: The homecoming picnic will not be held at the McCurdysville Community Building this year due to the COVID-19 Virus, hopefully a big celebration can be planned in 2021! If any fall events are able to happen they will send me the news and I will share it with you. Just a reminder as all businesses are struggling, so are nonprofit organizations, like I mentioned in this column earlier these organizations still have bills to pay, insurance, maintenance, utilities etc. If you would like to help out you can send a tax deductible donation to McCurdysville Community Building Association, 3414 Jakes Run Rd., Rivesville WV 26588.
Birthday Wishes:
Aug. 6, Mary Frances Dalton; Aug. 7, Alison Eddy; Aug. 8, Josh Speicher. Wishing each of you a very special day!
Anniversary Wishes:
Aug. 3, Skip and Wanda Morris who celebrated 57 years; Aug. 3, Mike and Crystal Adkins; Aug. 6, Kyle and Allison Smith, my youngest son and daughter-in-law, are celebrating 9 years. Wishing each of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Contact Me:
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there. If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Everyone be safe and look out for each other. Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.