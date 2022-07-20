Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. Mother Nature has thrown a few storms and rain here and there but I’m pretty sure we needed them, maybe not the storms but we needed some rain, the ground was pretty dry.
I hope everyone will take the time this week to visit the Paw Paw Fair, the following is a run down of the events taking place:
July 20: Barn judging at 10 a.m., Miss Teen Pageant at 7 p.m., 4-H and FFA Livestock show at 7:30 p.m., Motocross Short Track at 8 p.m.
July 21: Little Miss Pageant at 7 p.m., Professional Transfer Sled Truck Pull at 7:30 p.m., Junior Miss Pageant at 8:30 p.m.
July 22: Old Time Rock & Roll at 7 p.m., Demolition Derby at 8 p.m., Levi Sanders & Trac Buckner at 9 p.m.
July 23: Tractor Pull at 6 p.m., Truck Mud Bog at 7 p.m., Stone Creek Band from 8-10:30 p.m.
Gate prices are $8 for Wednesday and Thursday and $10 for Friday and Saturday. Please take time out to visit and support your local fair.
Allright Rivesville, start cleaning basements, garages, attics, closets etc., there will be a community wide yard sale on Aug. 6. This is a good way to get rid of unwanted items, clear up some clutter and make a few dollars.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday, July 23 from 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box please call 304-278-7550 or 304534-534-2950.
Fairmont Clinic Retiree’s will hold their monthly retirement dinner on Wednesday, July 20 at 1 p.m., for any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892.
I would like to give a shout out to the Grant Town VFD for what I considered a nice Fireman’s Festival. The grandkids and I will be looking forward to next year.
Here’s something I would like to throw out to everyone. I don’t understand why communities will not stand behind their little towns, communities etc. In case you don’t know it there’s a lot of work that goes into these events, I’m not only speaking of Grant Town, I know Main Street Rivesville would love to have new people instead of about the 3 people that are on the board and maybe a couple more show up. Now mind you I’m including myself in the fact that I don’t go to the meetings like I should but I am going to make more of an effort. I really get kind of sad when I hear people saying “this town doesn’t do anything for us.” Believe it or not the folks trying to present events are getting worn out. With that being said I hope to see some of you at the next Main Street meeting Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the town hall, if anything changes ill have it in my column July 27.
Birthday Wishes
Yvonne Hershman,Judy Smith, Heather Tuttle, Rita Uveges, Meagan Coburn,Barbara Dorsey.
Hope your birthday’s are blessed.
Anniversary Wishes
Gary and Joyce Hibbs recently celebrated 50 years, Tish and T.J. Snodgrass celebrated 11 years and Denise and Scott Morris celebrated 2 years. Wishing all these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.