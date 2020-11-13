Morning Farmers!
This week I scrapped my planned opening because I felt like there was something and someone more important that deserved our attention. As some of you may know, one of Farmington’s beloved has passed away this week just a few months shy of her 102nd birthday. It is with deepest sympathies that I report on the passing of Mary Kathryn Meneas, one of our beloved residents and a friend to so many in the community. Mary, then known as Mary Butcher, was a graduate of the Class of 1937 and Farmington’s first homecoming queen. You might remember from past columns that she had been honored at the 2006 Homecoming festivities where she brought out the cardboard crown used at her coronation.
She married her husband Joseph on the 6th of May, 1946 when she was 27 and he 31. They made their home here in Farmington and were active in the Catholic church and many other organizations around the area. Although they didn’t have children of their own, they loved and looked after the children of their friends and neighbors throughout town as if they were their own. In talking with several residents who were kind enough to share their memories, the couple were quick to help support fundraisers whenever kids approached them. After his passing, Mary would continue to invite them in, offering a candy bar or other sweet while she chatted and purchased from the students. She loved to write letters and send cards. Her desk was adorned with flowers and beautiful stationary. Even when she moved to an assisted living facility, she still appreciated receiving cards, visits and calls from friends. Countless comments flooded Facebook about how stylish Mary was from working in her yard to attending church. She made it her mission to visit friends and attend functions with the ladies from St. Peter’s. Her beautiful penmanship and lovely words proved just how beautiful Mary was inside and out.
I called up one of Mary’s closest friends and one of my favorite ladies, Alice Priester, and she told me how special Mary was. At 100 years old, Alice was in the class below Mary in school and remembered how the students would call her Miss Mary, Teacher’s Pet and how graceful she walked; straight and proper. Alice and Mary were church buddies, driving to services throughout the week, devout in their faith. Some of you may not know that the ladies made apple butter and sold it to help raise money for our Community Building to be built, three and four bushels at a time. While private services were held at graveside, it needed to be said that a life such as hers should be celebrated.
This is truly a lady who made the world and our little town a little sweeter. We’re so fortunate to have had her all these years. In Mary’s memory, I hope each and every one of you takes the time today to do something for your neighbor, your community, even if it’s just a friendly hello to everyone you meet on the street, a smile and a kind word. Bless you, Miss Mary.
Thanksgiving Pre-Orders
The Baker’s Nook will be taking Thanksgiving pre-orders of their delicious baked goods. You can select from pumpkin pies at $12, fruit pies at $12.95, pecan pies at $15, meringue/cream pies at $12.95, pumpkin rolls at $12 and dinner rolls at $8 per dozen. All items must be picked up by 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Theater News
The theater program at North Marion continues to gain accolades in their craft, this time at the state level. Congratulations to Alyssa Batson for winning “Best Actor” overall for the second year in a row at the West Virginia Theatre Association’s High School Play Festival. Receiving All-Festival Cast Awards (Outstanding Actors) are fellow thespians Sunni Bartlett and Liliana Cavendish.
Food Pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry will host its next giveaway next Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Those who would like to donate to the pantry, this is the perfect time because lots of families will be in need of help for the holiday, and children being out of school means they are not benefiting from those warm meals. If you would like to help out, or if you are in need of emergency food, please call 304-449-1863.
Birthdays
Many birthdays to celebrate this week including Pearl Ann Burton, Wendy Cokeley and Jim Fortuna, Vic Longwell, Janelle Smith, Tobin Todd, Diane Aloi, Susan Bartholow, Jeremy Mathew, David Forsythe, Casie Shaner, Lisa Knight, Sara Martin and Adam Jenkins. A Happy 93rd birthday to a resident in our neighboring Monongah, Ann Eates.
Anniversaries
Two Farmington couples are celebrating anniversaries this week. Blessings to Pearl and Robert Burton, as well as to Eugene and Jessica Opyoke on their golden 50th anniversary.
North Marion Cheerleader Tryouts
North Marion Husky Cheerleaders are looking to add to their squad for basketball season. Tryouts will be held this coming Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Please bring a completed athletic packet and current physical, and wear a bow, NMHS t-shirt and black shorts, and be willing to learn tumbling skills. You can contact Coach Gilpin at agilpin@k12.wv.us.
Neighboring Towns Will Host Christmas Parade
Two more of our neighbors are planning to go forth with Christmas celebrations in 2020. Mannington has announced that its annual Christmas parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Several entrants have already committed to the parade but they would love to have more. You can contact Sally Kolb for more information. Horse and buggy rides will also be provided through town for those attending. Monongah’s Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Decorate your golf cart, side by side or ATV to win prizes. Santa & Mrs. Claus will also be there! For those concerned about COVID-19 risks, the Marion County Health Department has provided guidelines for hosting parades, and would be glad to give tips for those who plan to attend on how to enjoy the festivities while taking precautions to stay safe. Hopefully this will add some cheer for all.
Beau-tea-ful New Business Opens
If you are an enthusiastic tea drinker, like myself brewing multiple cups a day, you’ll be just as excited as I am for this new business in neighboring Mannington. BerTeas-Tea Boutique will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 105 Clarksburg St. Mannington by the library. They offer a selection of teas and accessories, loose leaf teas, iced chai lattes, and Stroopwafels. Stop in and sip a spell or take one to go. Masks are required and the shop is limited to four customers at a time.
Yesteryear
Prizes were awarded at the 1914 Farmer’s Exhibition with a few Farmingtonians on the receiving end. Fourth place went to Howard Fortney in the Class No. 2 Production of Corn to Acre. Mr. Fortney won a very fine bridle. He also placed third in the Class 4 single ear yellow corn contest for a prize of $1. Second prize of seventy-five cents went to L.D. Cole in the Class 3 single ear yellow corn contest.
Other winners in the area won prizes ranging from the monetary to items such as pairs of gloves, aluminum sauce pans, sets of knives and forks, thermos bottles, linen handkerchiefs, alarm clocks, stetson hats and safety razors. While the victors from Farmington were mainly in corn production, there were many exhibitions ranging from canning, fertilizer, potatoes and other vegetables and also writing booklets on how they had grown their crops. Very interesting!
Considerable excitement was caused by a runaway team on Main Street in 1915 Worthington. E.H. Stevens had left his team standing unhitched while he was transacting business when they became frightened by an unknown source and ran away. About the only damage done was one street light had been demolished. Worthington is also set to get a tailoring establishment on Water Street. Run by John Sheets, formerly of Wheeling, it will also do cleaning and pressing. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Monongah planned a free Thanksgiving dinner inviting all to attend, cordially. The moving picture “Something to Think About” featuring Eliot Dexter, Gloria Swanson, Theodore Roberts and Claire MacDowell was to be shown in the high school auditorium in Fairview at a fair admission price of $.15 and $.25 back in November 1922. They boasted, “A large crowd is expected.”
Contact Me
I will be in office this week from Monday through Thursday. If you have any submissions for the column please try to have them to me by Wednesday afternoon. I will be out of the office the following week. However, my column will run and I will be only accepting messages through my email scummons@timeswv.com or you are welcome to message me on social media.
