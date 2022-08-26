Happy Friday Night Lights, Farmers!
We kicked off football season last night at East-West Stadium and boy are we proud of our boys looking good this year and our band sounding good! We’ve been keeping the roads hot running the Special K’s in different directions with Kyan at North Marion and Kasey at Fairview Middle. Between volleyball and band, it’s a nightly tour of the greater Route 218 area and if I’m lucky I get to pick both of them up via a cruise through Plum Run.
While we were hopping around we also managed to squeeze in a few hours of peach processing to get our bushel prepared and canned for the winter. As someone who has never done it before, the husband said it’s a fair piece of work. He was also rather salty when I’d try to sneak a slice for myself instead of the bowl. Once I made the kids try one fresh from the tree they vowed to never eat a canned one again. So add that to the list of things we no longer buy from the grocery store. That list is a growin’! Once you have fresh eggs, meat, and the like, store bought stuff just doesn’t taste right.
Around town
I felt amiss that this was the first week in almost a month I hadn’t seen an Angelucci in person. Mike and Mike have been making the rounds and by golly I think the Postal System didn’t keep him as busy as his son does. He makes a very socially delightful plus one.
Ice cream social time at St. Peter’s is this Sunday. After the 11 o’clock Mass you can join in the Parish Hall for fun and fellowship. It’s sponsored by the Parish Council. Happy Anniversary to Peter and Shavon Alasky. Our condolences to the family of Art Narog who passed suddenly. His services were held in Parsons, WV. Cheri Weaver writes, “My mother-in-law (Lorraine Kuhn) who lives in Arizona would love to locate two of her friends from Farmington High School. She believes they also live in Arizona. Their names are Melvin Napalo and Betty Maxwell.” If anyone has any information they would like to share let me know or contact Cheri on Facebook. We think we found the contact info for Melvin but Betty is still “missing.”
Willow Tree Baptist Church will celebrate their anniversary Sunday following the Worship Service. A covered dish “picnic” in the Fellowship Hall will be enjoyed by all attending. Don’t forget today is chicken salad day at Bakers Nook. They’re open till 6 p.m. tonight. The Four States Mine Reunion is still on for this weekend. Stop by and visit at 1 p.m. at the Parrish Run Park located by the Teverbaugh Church. The reunion is open to employees and their families who worked at Four States Mine 20. Meat and drinks will be provided and all families are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert. Special music will be provided by KC Jones.
Ins and Outs
Pumpkin Center Church of Christ is having a clothing giveaway this weekend on Saturday from 9-noon at their church located a half mile north of Fairview on Route 218. Clothing for all ages will be available with the last of their summer clothing. Next month they will have winter clothing available to all. Congratulations to Monongah’s own Volunteer, Taylor N. Thompson who was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Fire Protection. S/Sgt. Thompson is currently assigned to McConnell AFB Fire Department in Wichita, Kansas. The Pyles Family and Fairview’s Boy Scout Troop placed new benches outside of Fairview Elementary for two beloved residents whose memory they honor, Anthony Tiano and Ann Swiger. Another bench was placed in memory of Norma Jean Yost outside their Post Office and in memory of Dave Mercer at the Senior Center.
News from North
Congrats to the North Marion Cross Country Team. Both the ladies and gentlemen placed 9th out of 29 at the Autumn Classic in St. Marys over the weekend. Next up they travel to Preston County for the Knight Night Relays on Sunday. If anyone has schedules for the North Marion, Fairview, Monongah, Husky everything, etc. teams and would like to send them to me, please do! I’d like to keep everyone up to date on games and meets. You’d not believe how many calls I get asking if I’m in the know. Remember that digital ticketing is now an option for all NMHS events. You can check out the season passes, all sport passes and game tickets at https://gofan.co/app/school/WV1686.
Birthdays
Happy 83rd to Shirley Matthews of Monongah. I hope it was wonderful! Wishes go out to Linda West, Rosemary Antulov, Teresa Aloi, Robert McLain, Brody Hess, Maddie Starling, Molly Delaney, Chuck Garrison, Melinda Owens, Desaray Adams, Dena Williams, Joni Opyoke, Walker Hibbs, Rick Cartwright, Jeremy Ammoins, Cris Richardson, and Michael Barker.
Weekend wiles
Now that summer fun is winding down, it’s nice to see that some fun fall festivities are popping up all over the area. So for those of you that want to soak in the last summons from Mother Nature to get out and enjoy the sun while you can, here are a few things going on in and around the area this week.
Clarks Garden Center in Fairmont will open for fall on Monday, Aug. 29. The Folklife Center at Fairmont State invites you to join the fun on Sunday at 2 p.m. for “Ballads, Hymns, and Dulcimers,” a benefit concert to aid flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. Dulcimer players, Robert Lackey and Lynette Swiger, and The Kennedy Barn String Band will perform.
The small animal and poultry swap is on this weekend at the Fairmont Tractor Supply tomorrow from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. If you’re in the market for some critters. Charcuterie and Crafts! The perfect Friday night combo. Learn how to make a charcuterie board with Chef Sara Feltz while you’re sitting and painting a small kitchen sign. Pre-Registration is required. Create It Studio on Pennsylvania Avenue Come to Palatine Park tomorrow at 7 p.m. for The Palatine Legends Series with tributes to The Doobie Brothers and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers! What a Fool Believes (Opener) and Petty and The Heartshakers (Headliner) is sure to be a good show and a great way to enjoy those last few summer nights. Don’t forget both the Morgantown and Bridgeport Farmers Markets are open in the morning hours this weekend. Morgantown on Saturday and Bridgeport on Sunday.
Final thoughts
Everyone have a great weekend whatever your plans. Stay safe! You can contact me in office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. via phone 304-367-2527 or via email scummons@timeswv.com.
