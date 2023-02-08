Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well. Aside from a few cold days this weather hasn’t been too bad and February is a short month. It will interesting to see if Phil or Freddie are correct in their predictions.
If any town residents are interested in putting their name on the ballot for the upcoming June election you may stop in at the Rivesville Town Hall and sign up as a write-in candidate. You have until April to do this.
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School PTO will meet on Monday, Feb. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The cookoff theme for this month is anything chocolate, bring your favorite chocolate cake, candy, cookies etc. you could be the winner. The PTO will discuss future fundraisers, have a guest speaker and there will be a craft for the kids to do. Everyone welcome.
Kindergarten registration starts this week, packets can be picked up at Heart Junction or REMS.
An Ash Wednesday service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. at Rivesville United Methodist Church. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets. Pastor David Stilgenbauer welcomes everyone.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a soup dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4-7 p.m. The menu consists of a variety of soups, cornbread, grilled cheese, desserts, coffee or tea. You can eat in or carry out. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults and $ for kids 10 and under.
RUMC is now taking orders for their delicious homemade Peanut Easter Eggs. The cost is $6 for a big egg and $3 for small. Orders are due March 26 and pickup will be April 2 from 1-3 p.m. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-282-4892, Dee Dee at 304-278- 5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540
Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold their pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2-5 p.m, Super Bowl Sunday. This is the only Sunday they hold this sale. Call 304-449-1904 or304-499-1905 to place your Super Bowl order. You can eat in or carry out, the building is handicap accessible.
A spaghetti dinner to benefit Hagans Christian Church will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Baxter Fire Department Noon-4 p.m., the cost is $10 per dinner.
Fairmont Catholic School will hold a Bingo at the Knights of Columbus on Sunday, Feb. 19. Doors open at noon, early bird games start at 12:30 p.m. and bingo starts promptly at 1 p.m. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Lunch, drinks and snacks will be available to purchase. For any questions or to purchase tickets call Courtney Pallotta at 304-365-3360, Rachel Pucci at 304-692-11543 or Aimee Pride- Cook at 304-377-0381. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
It is now Girl Scouts cookie time! Cookies are $5 a box orders are due by Feb. 24 and money is due at time of delivery. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Morgan Michael turned 4, Riley Michael turned 6, Ed Smith, Sharon Tennant, Carla Ware, Dolly Cole, Michelle Barrett Toothman, Allison O’Dell,
Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary Wishes
I’d like to wish Judy and Ed Smith a very Happy 57th anniversary! Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news you’d like to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
I’m not much of a football fan so I have no real interest in who wins the Super Bowl but I’ll go with the Chiefs by 6, we’ll see.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
