The Town of White Hall will host its Third Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons on July 8 from Noon to 10 p.m. As the event draws near, I’m showcasing one of the performers each week. This week we present Marshall Lowry, which is scheduled to take the stage at 6 p.m.
The Marshall Lowry Band offers a great mix of Country, Rock, Southern Rock, and Blues with just a touch of Jazz. In 2008, bassist Aaron Jose and front man Marshall Lowry started hosting several open mics in the Fairmont area. They were joined then by Jason Davis, percussionist, to form The Marshall Lowry Band in 2009 and began writing, creating and performing their own style of music. Their heritage and extensive knowledge of music combine to create a unique experience. A Nashville recording artist, their hits singles include “Miles to Go.”
Along with a special performance from Becky Sanders, the July 8 events will feature New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, and The Davisson Brothers Band. There will also be a Cornhole Tournament, food, and activities for the kids.
Things to do this weekend
White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop from 9 a.m.-Noon.
Upcoming events
Marion County Rescue Squad is offering First Aid & CPR classes June 24. CPR/First Aid for the public runs 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and costs $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Providers runs from 1-4 p.m. and costs $50. Both session will be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
The Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament will be held July 8th, 2023, at 1:00 in the drive through at the Middletown Commons. Metals and cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. $30.00 entry fee per team. To register call 367-1687 or go to http://scoreholio.com. On site registration start at 12 noon the day of the event.
Cars and Coffee, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon at Middletown Commons.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
