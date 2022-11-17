Good morning Mannington!
Will there be snow on the ground when you read this on Thursday? There is more talk of it from the weatherman. Well, it is about that time of year. The year is quickly coming to an end but it brings with it all of the pretty decorations and festivities of the holiday season. Something we look forward to seeing. Mannington has always had an event to welcome the Christmas season and the parade being early in the month will bring a brighter look to the downtown area early and will be welcoming for the whole month. In a few days, many folks will start to really decorate their homes and Mannington always looks so pretty.
If you will be traveling next week, be very careful, we hope you have safe travels. This is such a great time to get together with friends and think of the many things in our lives to be thankful to have or to have experienced. Take care this week, check on those neighbors who might be in need of some help, take care of each other and stay safe.
Soup Beans and Cornbread
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be serving a soup beans and cornbread dinner on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 Clayton St., at the Central Station of the Fire Department. This will be carry-out only and the cost is $5 per dinner. Plan to “Shop Small Saturday” in Mannington. There are several small businesses in Mannington and the area and this is a time to show your support to our area businesses and not going to the bigger stores that you have to drive a long distance. Shop and then stop by the Fire Station for Soup Beans and Cornbread and support the local Ladies Auxiliary.
Spaghetti Dinner
A spaghetti dinner will be served by Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost will be $15 for adults and $7 for children under 12 years of age. The menu consists of spaghetti with meatballs and sausage, salad, bread, dessert and beverage.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to restore the roof of the church which is terra cotta. You may eat in or carry out is available. Community support is greatly appreciated.
Historical Society
The Greenery Bazaar is planned for Dec. 9-10 from 9 a.m.-to 4 p.m. both days. This is a very big fundraiser for the West Augusta Historical Society. This is a time to purchase decorations for your home or even gifts for others. They are still in need of pine, if you think you might have some that they can use, please contact 304-657-9338 and leave a message.
The December meeting will be on Dec. 12 at the Wilson School Museum. Election of officers for the next year will be held at this time. Those members who are eligible are the only ones that can vote. The program will be given by Jackie Lopota, “A Children’s Christmas Story.” Refreshments will be served.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
There will be Pizza, Sandwich and Salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 3-6 p.m. You may eat in or carry out will be available. The building is handicap accessible. To place orders for pick -up please call 304-449-1904 or 303-449-1905. The proceeds benefit the Fairview Fire Department. This will be the last sale of 2022 but early in 2023 the event will return. Thank you to all for the great support of these sales during the year. They look forward to seeing you again in the New Year.
Greenery Bazaar special orders
The West Augusta Historical Society’s 2022 Greenery Bazaar is accepting special orders. If anyone would like to place an order for a grave blanket, grave pillow, an arrangement for a headstone attached to a headstone saddle, or wreath, please call 304-657-9338 if you would like to place an order or for more information. The orders need to be placed by Dec. 4. The large grave blankets will be $60, small grave pillows are $40, headstone arrangements, $30, plain wreaths $20, wreaths with bow, $25, decorated wreath $30, wreaths in shape of a cross for graves $30.
FFA Toy and Clothing Drive for Grandfamilies
The Marion County FFA is holding a “Future Farmers of Families” toy and clothing drive until Dec. 12. Items collected at this event will be used to benefit the healthy grandfamilies program of Marion County School. These families will have the opportunity to come shop and have their gifts wrapped for their grandchildren on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center.
Be sure to shop at Tractor Supply Co. in Fairmont to drop off your new items! You can also drop off items at the Marion County Technical Center.
We greatly appreciate your support not only to out program but to healthy grandfamilies as well. If you have questions or concerns contact Mr. Postlethwait, FFA Advisior/Ag Instructor
Upcoming events
Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. If you look around Mannington you will find several small businesses, some you might not think about checking to see what they have to offer.
Check out Something Special, Mountaineer Florist, Morris Market Place, Mannington Pharmacy, BerTeas and Miller’s Hardware. Just look around town and see the many different places that will be interesting to shop. Mannington has a lot to offer. Are you interested in getting more exercise? Think about North Peak Performance. They have some specials for the season. Check them out on Facebook.
Christmas parade news
The Annual Mannington Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. from Clarksburg Street near BerTeas. Lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. After the parade children will be able to visit with Santa, have some cookies and hot chocolate and other activities at Winter Garden Park on Water Street. If the weather does not permit, activities will be held in the Moose Ball Room. There will also be the crowning of the Queen and King of Good Tidings. These are folks that are nominated by area folks who thing these nominees do a lot for the town and others. There will also be food vendors bringing food to help celebrate the season. If you would like to participate in the parade please contact John at 864-431-9732.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.