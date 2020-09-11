Good Friday to ya!
It’s the first week of the school year, did we make it Farmers? At the Cummons house we seemed to do OK but I think it’s too soon to count our chickens if you get my meaning. This Mama has been doing more organizing for school that she probably did when she was an actual student. With blended learning, band, and all the other ins and outs that fill up my calendar, I broke down and bought a 2020-2021 planner. I’m hoping this one gets more use and less cancellation scratches than its predecessor. Normally, the purchase of school supplies and stationary makes my heart all a flutter but this year I almost didn’t buy anything out of superstition and worrying about jinxing the new year. That seasonal depression would start quite early if I didn’t get my hands on a few new tablets and ink pens, by golly.
Countdown
Last year I started doing a countdown of different holidays and benchmarks which went over really well. Too bad everything shut down and the only counting we did was how many days until this insanity would be over! (still counting!) Let’s start the countdown back up. There are 53 days until Election 2020, 50 for Halloween, 76 for Thanksgiving, and a cool 104 until Christmas Eve. We can finally kiss 2020 goodbye in 111 days. As much as I don’t want to wish away more time, especially when we’re uncertain about the future in many ways, at least this gives us something to look forward to.
North Vs West
It’s time, Huskies fans! Time to light up the Friday night light and pull that sled. You can catch play by play action of our Husky Football Team on the North Marion High School Facebook page. Sean McNamara and Tyler Scott will host Husky Sports Radio beginning at 7 p.m. for tomorrow’s match up against Fairmont Senior High’s Polar Bears. It’s sure to be an interesting night on the field.
Birthdays
We have more birthdays this week! Celebrating are Basil and Craig Ruckle, Helen Chuby, Eric Hibbs, Connie Knotts, Misty Jones and her sister Debbie, Patty Davis, Chloe Clelland, Ruth Ann McKinney, Vickie Varner Sanders, George Tipner, Samuel Elliot V, Makayla Haught, Melvin Rogers, Dave Morgan, Forrest O’Dell, and Marcia Pratt. Also, a happy belated birthday to Julius Aloi, Janet Manchin Thompson and Anthony Sherry who all celebrated this past weekend on Sept. 5.
Thank You
The family of Pete Alasky would like to thank everyone for the many ways they showed their love and caring support during his illness and passing. The many cards, flowers, gifts, calls, prayers, and visits meant the world to them at such a sad time. As a businessman in Farmington of over 60 years, he touched many lives but as a lifelong Farmer he truly was a son of Farmington. If you would like to make any contributions in his memory, the family requests they be sent to the Littleton Food Pantry, c/o George Tippner at 109 Juniper Lane in Fairmont, WV 26554 and the West Virginia Rescue Mission at 104 Jefferson St., also in Fairmont. On behalf of the family, Violet, Diane, PJ, and Beth Ann he will be sincerely missed.
Free Comic Book Day
Mark your calendars for Free Comic Book Day at the Marion County Public Library. September 19, the library staff at all three locations will be on hand to distribute packets of graphic art while supplies last. The Comic Books will be pre-packaged by age group and delivered contactlessly to your car. Stop by the Mannington Public Library from 10-11 a.m. and the Marion County Public Library (Fairmont) from 1-3 p.m. for a sneak peek of your favorite Dark Knight. Please note: due to state and federal guidelines for gatherings, this will be a “grab and go” event with no indoor meet & greets. Sorry folks, the caped crusader is awfully busy these days helping those in need.
Did you know?
The Battle of Carnifex Ferry took place in the opening months of the Civil War on Sept. 10, 1861, in Nicholas County. Brigadier Gen. William S. Rosecrans and his troops would clash with confederates under the command of Gen. John B. Floyd near Summersville. This battle took place at an important crossing of the Gauley River and resulted in a strategic Union victory. Many attribute it to the founding of our state as it helped portions of Western Virginia break away to become the 35th state of West Virginia. Two future U.S. presidents, Rutherford B. Hayes, and William McKinley were among the soldiers who fought at Carnifex Ferry. You can visit the site, one of our beautiful WV State Parks, which expands 156 acres across the land on the rim of the Gauley River Canyon. It would certainly make for a nice little road trip to leaf peep once they start to turn.
Yesteryear
I’m always curious to find old obituaries when I’m looking for news from years past. While it’s not the happiest event to report, it’s always fascinating to see how differently it was worded versus the standard version we use today. For example back in 1922: Funeral services were held over the remains of the late Jackson Bock at his residence with Rev. J.E. Gordon officiating. “Nearer, My God, to Thee,” “Abide With Me” and “Rock of Ages” were the musical selections. A short funeral address based on second Timothy 4:7 and 8 versus was delivered before the remains were conveyed to the Cochran cemetery on Helen’s Run where interment was made by W.J.S. Harmer & Son, undertakers had charge. Isn’t that a considerably nice death notice? Frank S. Bock and Michael Bock of Farmington were visiting due to the death of Mr. Jackson Bock who was a relative. A notice for Daniel Hawkins remarks that his funeral services were held at the Bethel Church in Dunkard Mill which were largely attended by friends of the deceased from far and near. Mr. Hawkins was a kind and affectionate husband and a tender, devoted father. He was converted in his youth and throughout his long life was a consistent member of the Methodist church. He was ready and waiting for his master’s call and was full of faith and hope for a happy home in the great beyond. His home was always opened to the weary traveler and none turned from his door hungry or empty handed. He will be greatly missed in his home and the loss we trust is his eternal gain. Let’s hope someone writes such nice things about us when we pass. To end on a little bit of mischief and light heartedness, let’s take it back to 1907 with this dandy. Mr. Shad Kuhn and Mrs. Flo Haught (who eloped some time ago according to the article, even longer some 113 years later!), the latter taking $500 of her mother’s money, have been located in the State of Nebraska. Wish we knew that story because it sounds quite interesting! If anyone knows Mr. Kuhn or Mrs. Haught, please fill us in. I would love to know if it’s scandalous or just a case of sticky fingers.
Get Well
Barrie Sanders Jr. has been up and down this week. Barrie was moved to the step-down unit but has backslid a bit. If you’d keep him in your prayers, the family would appreciate it. His sister Susan has been posting updates regularly on Facebook and I’m sure they’d be happy to hear some words of encouragement from you.
Sympathies
Word has reached us that Larry Frank Sr. passed Wednesday, Sept. 2. He was a 1969 graduate of Farmington High and a member of St. Thomas worship site of the St. Matthias Parish, a member of the United Mine Workers of America and a member of the Lion’s Club. Larry was a retired coal miner from Emerald Resources, where he was known for his great work ethic and pride in his work. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing and was well known for playing his accordion for his children’s weddings and other events. He most loved playing with his grandchildren. On April 14, 1973, he married the love of his life, Yvonne Marshall, who survives along with three children: Larry (Shanda) Frank of Rices Landing, Angela (David) Ray of McDonald and Amy (Boomie) Taylor of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Emma Frank, Kierstyn Webster, Kylie Webster, Lawson Frank, Gianni Ray, Marco Ray, Jax Taylor and Brooke Taylor; three sisters, Betty (Dick) Priester of Norfolk, Va., Roseanne (William) Mason of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Rita Frank of Fairmont, W.Va. Deceased is a brother, Nick Frank; and a sister, Renee Paknik. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Chicken & Rib Roast
Miller’s Hardware Parking lot is the site for chicken, ribs, pulled pork and the fixin’s to benefit the Mannington Gator Youth Football program. Saturday September 19th at 1:00 p.m. they’ll be roasting all day over an open fire. Meals and side dishes from Mario’s & Baby B’s while supplies last. Pre-Order by September 11th by calling 304-365-3662.
Extra Help
There are several opportunities if you need some extra help in our area. The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry will be open this Sunday, Sept. 13 from 5-7 p.m. The fall schedule will continue each Sunday during these hours. The Giver’s Hand is located in Monongah. Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry/Connecting Link Inc. will be at Palatine Park on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a contactless distribution. Just a reminder- this is a drive thru only! Please remain in your vehicle and have space cleared in your truck or back seat and volunteers will load the food. Distribution starts at 11 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. All are welcome! If you have any questions, please contact the office during business hours or send a Facebook message! Their phone number is 304-363-4882.
Final Thoughts on the Week
I truly hate to type this but I feel like everyone needs to be aware. There’s been some undesirable attention in and around the area recently by way of people taking things that don’t belong to them. We’ve also had reports of strange vehicles and persons lurking around. Please watch out for your friends, neighbors, the kids getting on and off the school bus and most importantly lock your vehicles, outbuildings and homes. Fortunately, at our house, the garden flag can’t blow the wrong way without Lulu the obese boxer going on high alert. We don’t worry much about someone who isn’t supposed to be there being around. A few times this week she’s woken up from her 11th nap of the day to growl because one of the boys came home until she realized who it was. Don’t be sad, she still got a cookie from me despite the mistaken identity. Now that we’re done with the heavy word of warning, let’s end it with this final thought: “May we call a gang stealing auto tires a rubber band?” You can send your thoughts on that to me as always via e-mail at scummons@timeswv.com, phone 304-367-2527 or mail it to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555. Stay safe!
