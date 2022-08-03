Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and as you have noticed we have slipped into another month, summer is fading fast and the kids will soon be back in school. I feel like a broken record, where does the time go!
Rivesville Elementary-Middle School will host open house Thursday, Aug. 18, Session 1 begins at 5 p.m., Session 2 begins at 6 p.m. Parents and students may choose the session that works best for scheduling. Incoming 6th graders are asked to attend session 2. This will take place at the school.
If any students are interested in signing up for Cross Country, please call Coach Nick at 304-692-5146, the practices started Aug. 1, so please give him a call if interested.
I would like to remind folks when you mow your grass, please clean it off of the road. In the past couple weeks I have noticed a few houses that have mowed but are not cleaning it up. Rivesville has an ordinance on this matter, if you need details on this please call town hall at 304-278-5301.
Main Street Rivesville will host a meeting Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at Rivesville Town Hall. I encourage folks to come to the meeting and get involved.
Don’t forget the community wide yard sale coming up this Saturday, Aug. 6, clean out those closets, attics, garages etc.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will host their hot dog and bake sale Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-77-0540. You can eat in or carryout. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:30-11 a.m. Please arrive before 11 a.m. Anyone in need of an emergency food box, please call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
Head Start and Pre-K are now accepting applications. For more information, call 304-278-9897, 304-367-1202, 304-986-1219.
A reminder about the Coach Ricky Suba pasta dinner that will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14. This is a drive-thru fundraiser for memorial scholarships to help pay it forward to graduating high school seniors that will be attending college. This event will be held at the Rivesville Community Building from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. The cost is a $12 donation and the meal will consist of pasta, homemade meatballs and sauce, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Pre-purchase your ticket by contacting Crystal Suba Oliver via Facebook. There will be a limited number of extra tickets at the door. If you don’t want a meal just drive through and give a donation, every little bit helps. Let’s make Ricky PROUD!
I would like to apologize for a mistake in my column last week concerning the memorial service for Nancy Merrifield. Nancy’s memorial service will be held at Rivesville United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7 with a meal following the service at the Rivesville Community Building. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets. A big thank you to Betty Eddy for calling my attention to the mistake, I truly appreciate you.
Birthday wishes
Pastor Adam Stuck,Carol Grimes, Alison Eddy, Sam Koch and Trena Cutright Sigley.
I hope each of you have a blessed day.
Anniversary wishes
Terry and Larry Hartley, and my son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Allison Smith. Wishing these couples many years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
I hope you get out and make the most of these last days before the kids go back to school, remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
