The Marion County Public Library Friends are having their book sales on running Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. I visited on my lunch hour Tuesday and picked up about 10 books, enough to fit in a standard plastic shopping bag for a whooping $3!
I love libraries and especially book sales. From my ancient history as a librarian in a tiny public library, I saw the positive and beautiful results when it “clicks” with a child when they “figure” out what freedom reading brings to them. Having seen first hand a child hug a book to her chest as she exits the building and a mother say, “Get whatever you want,” I believe libraries transform thinking, secure our place in the world, but also give us freedom to roam the world without leaving home. It is time travel in your hands! Our “Little Library” in town is a wonderful resource for our kids. Stop by, ‘borrow something’ and share a great book with a child in your life.
Barrackville Cleanup Day
Let’s cleanup our town, Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are filled.
The service is for the residents within the town limits of Barrackville only. Proof of residency is required and will be enforced. Businesses cannot participate. Construction dumpsters will be available for the disposal of unwanted junk at the former No. 7 mine property.
No hazardous household chemicals, oil, oil base paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, televisions, tires, fertilizers or air conditioners will be accepted. As always, recyclables such as paper, plastic, steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the recycling drop off behind the Barrackville U.S. Post Office.
If you have any questions please contact us. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 304-366-9372.
Reudiger follow-up
Barrackville’s own K9 Reudiger, has Facebook and Instagram accounts full of news and his activities and his family life. Follow these accounts to keep informed on his contributions to our community at K9Reudiger_BPD. There is also a webpage set up to allow any interested citizen to assist with the purchase of needed equipment, training or supplies for his care. There is a donate button as well as a mailing address if anyone is interested in sending on a donation.
Access the page at cwilsonbvpd120.wixsite.com/website
Neighborhood loss
Rose Pauline Kintyhtt Ice, 93, of Barrackville, passed away Feb. 7. She was born June 11, 1927, a daughter of the late Bernard Blake Kintyhtt and Anna Evelyn Parrish Kintyhtt. She was married to the late James Albert Ice, who passed away June 11, 1987.
She is survived by four children, Jean Adams and husband Jerry of Crisfield, Md., Judy Crockett and husband Doug of Crisfield, Md., Janice Kirby and husband Jack of Fairmont and John Ice of Barrackville; a half-sister, Elsie Winemiller of Texas; and a cousin, Joan Cunningham Johnson of South Carolina.
In addition to her children, she is survived by six grandchildren, Michael Crockett, Carrie Ann Brink, Andrew Crockett, Megan Sandy, Abby Sandy, Kayleigh Burke; and six great grandchildren, Ally and Justin Greene, Danny and Aiden Brink, Bryson and Sawyer Crockett.
Payment service rate increase
Payment Service Network is increasing transaction fee rates for online bill payments, effective March 1, 2021 to $1.10 for check/ACH or 3% on credit/debit cards. To avoid fees, customers may place payments in the drop box on the front door of the town hall, mail to the address on the back of the bill, or in person during regular business hours. Mailing address is Barrackville Sanitary Sewer Board, P.O. Box 26, Barrackville, WV 26559. Call the town hall for more information at 304 -366-9372.
Blessing Box
I made a pass by the Blessing Box and saw a couple of empty spots. What a great outreach for our community. It is touching lives. Please drop by and donate items next time you pass by if you are able, if you need an item, please help yourself. A Blessing for those who give and those who take!
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Valentines Day thoughts from Angie Greaves a UK radio host.
Show some love to friends and family.
Valentine’s Day is all about love; just because you don’t have a significant other doesn’t mean you don’t love anyone. Sometimes your friends and family need a little extra love, especially if they’re in the same single-boat as you. Remind them how much you love and appreciate them, whether it’s a box of chocolates or a hug.
Parents and children are often “together,” but not really together. How many of us have found ourselves talking with our children, nodding our heads, but not really hearing what they are saying because we are distracted by other things?
Here’s the very best Valentine present for your kids: Being present is the present. Take care of you.
Have a bubble bath, eat your favorite food and wear your favorite outfit. You’re just as worthy of love as anyone else, so give yourself a little extra. There’s nothing wrong with a little TLC.
There is a direct correlation between always putting others’ needs before your own and how healthy you are. Worn, stressed, tired, beat down, frazzled — we’ve all been there and done it. How long do you think you can keep this up Mums? When does it become time for you? I want you to make a conscious effort to take time for yourself, whatever that looks like. It could be a hot bath, or a nap. Perhaps a day trip to the spa or buying yourself that new outfit you’ve wanted (without also shopping for your kids at the same time).
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
