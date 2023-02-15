Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. I cannot believe the temperature will be up in the 70’s today!
I would like to remind folks in the town of Rivesville if anyone is interested in running for Mayor, Recorder, or Council you can still do so as a write-in candidate. Write-ins will be accepted until April.
Kindergarten registration is now going on, you may stop at REMS or Heart Junction to pick up packets.
Ash Wednesday service will be held at Rivesville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. at the church on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9:30-11 a.m.; please arrive before 11. Call Gary at 304-534-2950 if in need of an emergency food box.
If you are a retiree of Fairmont Clinic you are welcome to attend the luncheon being held at SayBoy restaurant at 1 p.m. today. If you have any questions about this you may call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is now taking orders for their homemade peanut butter eggs. The cost is $6 & $3. Orders are due March 26, pickup will be April 2 from 1-3 p.m. You can place an order by calling Bonnie at 304-282-4892, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sales will start March 4 at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
A spaghetti dinner will be held at Baxter Fire Department to benefit Hagans Christian Church on Sunday, Feb. 19, the hours are noon-4 p.m. and the cost is $10 per dinner.
Fairmont Catholic School will hold a bingo at the Knights of Columbus on Sunday, Feb. 19. Doors will open at noon. Early bird games start at 12:30 p.m., bingo starts promptly at 1. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings and door prizes. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be available to purchase. For any questions or to purchase a ticket call Courtney at 304-365-3360, Rachel at 304-692-1543 or Aimee at 304-377-0381. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
It’s time to order your Girl Scout cookies. Cookies are $5 a box, orders need to be in by Feb. 24, payment is due at time of delivery. If you would like to order and help my granddaughter reach her goal give me a call at 304-777-0540.
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church will hold their Lenten Fish Dinner starting Friday Feb. 24. The hours are 4-6:30 p.m. The dinners will be held each Friday during Lent. The menu will consist of baked cod, scalloped potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, slaw and bread and butter, you can eat in or carryout. Adults are $12, children under 10 are $6. Pre-order or reserve a table by calling Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717. Walk ins are welcome. The church is located at 407 Jackson St., Fairmont.
Mark your calendars
April 16: The Coach Ricky Suba drive thru pasta dinner 12-4 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building.
April 22: Pioneer Woman Bingo hosted by Grant Town EMS
Birthday wishes
Happy birthday wishes go out to Blair Speicher, Aslea Bledsoe, J.R. Shoemaker, Karen Marano, Donna Swann. Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Do you have news to share, call me at 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids!
Last column I said I’m not much of a football fan and the only thing I understand is when they get a touchdown. I predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would win by 6 and they won by 3, not bad for a guess.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.