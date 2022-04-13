Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and ready to celebrate Easter week.
I’m sure there are different Easter services going on, here are a few going on at Rivesville United Methodist Church.
April 14: Holy week service at Rivesville United Methodist Church, a combination of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, service starts at 7 p.m.
April 17: Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at Rivesville United Methodist Church and Easter Worship Service 11 a.m.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will distribute food boxes on April 23 from 9:30-11:00 a.m., the workers ask you arrive by 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency box call 304-278-7550 or 304-534-2950.
Grant Town EMS Auxiliary will host a bake sale Saturday, April 16 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Grant Town Community Building. All proceeds will benefit the Grant Town EMS.
April 23: Assumption Records will observe Record Store Day with doors opening at 8 a.m. There will be food, entertainment and lots of fun! Stop in and see Noelle and Patrick and enjoy the day, don’t forget your lawn chair. The business is located on Clayton Street in Rivesville.
I would like to give you a few dates to mark on your calendar:
May 2: Rivesville PTO Meeting from 6-7 p.m. special guest will be Amanda Stover EMT. There will be an EMS demonstration. Bring the family out to see this presentation everyone welcome.
May 3: Rivesville Town Council meeting at 7 p.m. at the town hall. Everyone is welcome.
May 10: Main Street Rivesville will meet at town hall or the community building, watch their Facebook page to see where the meeting will be held, meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. As with all the meetings everyone is welcome.
I would like to give a big shout out to Main Street Rivesville and REMS PTO for the wonderful egg hunt they put on last Saturday. When I got out of my car all you could see were eggs forever! I can’t even begin to explain what a wonderful job they did. This wasn’t just a few eggs thrown out, there were tons and they had all been filled will candy, stickers or both. The kids were split into three age groups and from what I could tell had a great time. When the kids finished hunting they all returned to the cafeteria to see if their name would be drawn for one of the fabulous age appropriate prizes. If you would like to be a part of the different programs Main Street will be having just stop by one their meeting nights and get involved.
Birthday wishes
Anthony Abel, Ruth Smedley. Wishing you a blessed day.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
I would like to wish each and everyone a very Blessed Easter and I pray you get to spend special time with those you love.
Just a reminder the kids will be off from Thursday, April 14 through Friday, April 22 and return to school on Monday, April 25.
Drive safe we love our kids.
