Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone is having a good week. Please continue to remember those folks in southern West Virginia that have been hit so hard by flooding this week. It has not been that many years ago that it was our area that flooded. We may not have had the buildings and homes washed away, just filled with water, but it is difficult to clean up and continue when it does happen. Please remember them as they clean up and re-build.
Our first real feel that fall is here was last week with the first high school football game. The Huskies win was a great way to start the season. While traveling this week I saw fall flowers for sale. We will see many of them around area homes very soon. The flowers on the bridges downtown, think that summer will just go on and on. They look so nice and are just continuing to bloom. Thank you to the person who takes care of them. Thank you to the person who thought of the design and placement of the “bridge boxes.” This Labor Day holiday weekend, I hope everyone has a great time. This is when we think of fall really beginning. If you are traveling, stay safe this weekend. Take care of each other this week, remember to check on those who may need a little help. Take care and stay safe.
Community Building Winners 2023
There were several categories of entries in the Community Building for the 2023 Mannington District Fair. These are the Grand Prize winners. Drawings and Sketches, Youth, Iesha Quinn, Adult Abigale Edgell. Needlepoint: Jessica Smith, Knitting: Jane Smith and Crocheting: Jamie Smith. Potato Decorating: Youth Tucker Vangilder.
Wheelbarrow “How Does Your Garden Grow, Youth: Sylvia Thomas and Teen: Natalie Wills.
Vegetables, Teen: Danile Heston, Zucchini, Egg Plant, Beets, Banana Peppers, and Yellow Squash
Flowers, Adult, Chris Postlethwait and Youth Jack Postlethwait.
Eggs, Youth Logan Postlethwait
Quilts, Grand Champion, Jean Kyrczak, with Bicycle Path. Contemporary: Cathy Maxwell, Blue Ribbon with Crown Royal, Kathry Greenly, Red Ribbon with Garden Window, Margie Wilson, White Ribbon, with Patriotic Pinwheel. Vintage: Mary Pritchard, Blue Ribbon with Dresden Plates, Virginia Wilson, Red Ribbon with Almost Heaven and Ace and Icie Tennent, White Ribbon with Funeral Ribbons.
Landscape: Cathy Maxwell Blue Ribbon with Barrackville Bridge and Grace Moon, Red Ribbon with Yost Camp. Mini: Janet Toothman, Blue Ribbon, with Sun Bonnet Girls, Margie Wilson, Red Ribbon with Nautical Dreams, and Janet Toothman, White Ribbon with Fox.
Hand Quilted – Diana Oldaker, Blue Ribbon with Muslin Quilt, Mildred “Mickey” Maxwell, Red Ribbon with Floral Starburst and Mountain Heritage & Round Barn Quilters, White Ribbon with Legacy Quilt.
In the Pie Baking Contest, in the adult division, Lean Michael won first place with Green Tomato Pie, Terri Matin second place with Apple Pie and Lean Michael third place with Peach Pie. In the youth division, Story White was awarded first place with Apple Pie and Tucker Vangilder second place with Apple Crumb Pie.
Thank you to all who participated in any way in the Community Building contests. Your participation is greatly appreciated.
Tea Party
The Senator’s Mansion is planning for fall with a Tea Party planned for Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. There will be tea sampling from BerTeas and treats from This and That Bakery and Catering. The Senator’s Mansion is located at 315 High St., Mannington. To purchase tickets, check the website at www.senatorsmansionwv.com. Or call 304-396-6411 for more information. They also have plans for more events in the near future which are listed on their website. If you are planning a wedding or other event you might want to think about holding it at The Mansion. Check with them to see if this might be just the place.
Parade Winners
Even though the weather was threatening rain August 7, the sun came out in time for a great parade. Dr. Villenger Dental won first place, Mannington Baseball won second place and Miller’s Daughter won third place. Thank you to all who took the time to put together a float. We hope to see everyone next year, August 5-10.
Octoberfest
Mark your calendars for Octoberfest in downtown Mannington, Saturday, October 7. There are vendors selling many different types of craft items. It makes for a good time to do some early gift shopping for the holiday season. There is also a lot of good food available. Plan now to attend.
Thank you
Thank you to Mannington City Council, as another old building on Buffalo Street, in Mannington, is being demolished and the area cleaned and leveled. Thank you to council for the work of getting funds to make the project happen. This project is making our town look so much better and so much safer.
Fall mowing, Bee Gum Cemetery
We continue to keep our lawns looking great even as fall approaches. The Bee Gum Cemetery always looks so nice because of folks who donate time and money for its upkeep. Please consider sending a donation to the Bee Gum Cemetery Fund at 691 Flaggy Meadow Rd., Mannington, WV 26582. Your donation will be greatly appreciated.
BBQ Event
The next Mannington barbecue event, the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throw Down, will be held Sept. 8-10 at Hough Park. This is a time to see professionals compete in barbecue contests and taste some great food from vendors available. Plan to attend just to see what all is happening. It’s not just barbecue, but there will be entertainment on stage. Check their Facebook page.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.