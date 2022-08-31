Good morning, Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well these last days of August, we’ve sure had some hot ones!
I would like to remind folks again when mowing your grass please clean the clippings off of the road. It’s not only looks bad but could be dangerous to those on motorcycles. Rivesville does have an ordinance on this.
I need to make a correction to my last week’s column. Main Street Rivesville will hold the Market on the Mon event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Last week I listed it as being Sept. 3. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused. A food truck from Mason Jar BBQ will be there and entertainment will be provided by Dalton Matheny and Lexi Mankamyer.
Sept. 3: Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Sept. 10: There will be a Fall Mud Bog at the Paw Paw fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m., remember this is a family-friendly event.
Sept. 17: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will have a food distribution 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box please contact Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
Birthday wishes
Nicki Conrad, Mark Dorsey, Amanda Lopez,Denise Herron, Linda Keefover, Leslie Keener, Barry Hefner. Wishing you a blessed day!
Anniversary wishes
Butch and Michelle Bradley celebrated 47 years, Mike and Tina Caputo 42 years, and my brother and sister-in-law Don(Bud) and Roxanne Loughery will celebrate 44 years. Congratulations to all theses couples and may they have many more healthy, happy years together! In this day and age, it’s so nice to see how long these couples have been married.
Condolences
Toni Jo Shelton family and friends on the loss of Toni’s dad. Also to John Harless family and friends on the loss of John’s wife Dorothy. Many thoughts and prayers are with both families at this difficult time.
We are coming upon our last holiday of the summer, I pray everyone will be safe.
If you have anything to share please give me a call t 304-777-0540, or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.