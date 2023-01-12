I found the easiest cake recipe in the world! One box of spice cake mix and a small can of pumpkin, mix, put into a greased 9X9 or 8X8 pan, bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. And it is so tasty, top with a little vanilla frosting or even better cream cheese frosting for a quick cake.
Jan. 13 is the end of the 2nd nine weeks grading period. Schools are closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr Day. PTO meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Kids are welcome.
Happy Birthday Alex
We want to wish that little ball of fire, Alex Carpenter, a belated 6th birthday. Alex is a cherry little soul with a unique and sweet personality. We are going to love watching where this kid goes.
Covered Bridge Festival
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival committee will meet on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building.
Barrackville Comprehensive Plan
A shared Vision for the Future Why was the Planning Commission established? To create a comprehensive plan for the improvement of our town. We want our grandchildren to have the same quality of life, if not better, that we enjoy. WV State Code says: (1) The goal of a governing body should be to have a plan and a vision for the future, and an agency to oversee it; (2) A governing body should have a planning commission, to serve in an advisory capacity to the governing body, and promote the orderly development of its community; (3) A comprehensive plan should be the basis for land development and use, and be reviewed and updated on a regular basis. Based on that direction in the Code, the Barrackville Town Council established the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission has a duty to create a draft comprehensive plan utilizing public input and then submit that plan to Town Council for approval. Who is on the Planning Commission? President Bob Pirner, Vice President Alex Neville, Secretary Fred McClung, Commissioner Josh Southern, Commissioner Janet Watson, Commissioner Andy Tennant.
The work of the Commission is supported and advised by the West Virginia University College of Law’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic. At every step, the Commission is advised by an experienced planner to make sure we are working in accordance with the best practices. How does the Commission ensure public input? Public input is very important. The Commission formally adopted a plan to ensure that the Citizens of Barrackville have clear input into the plan.
State Code also sets forth requirements to ensure public input. All Commission meetings are open to the public and meeting times/locations are posted. In Barrackville, we want to go beyond the State mandated minimum for input. To that end, we invite all of our residents to an informal question & answer session on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. This will not be a Commission or Council meeting and no decisions will be made. Before attending the meeting, the Commission respectfully asks that citizens review the draft plan. It can be viewed at Town Hall during business hours or can be viewed online at https://landuse.law.wvu.edu/barrackville-comprehensiveplan. The matrix on Pages 48 through 50 outline the proposed priorities and give timelines and other details.
What will the comprehensive plan be used for? There is a saying that if you do not plan then you are automatically planning to fail. Simply put, a comprehensive plan is a vision for the future of a community. This plan will help community leaders continue the success of our Town. We are looking at Public Safety, Quality of Life, Recreation and Land Use. Without a shared vision for the future that is written down and approved by Town Council, our town will have our future dictated to us by outside forces. We’re not willing to take that chance. We cannot wander around and hope for the best. We are trying to ensure a good solid future for the next generations. Please join us on January 17th. Read the draft plan at https://landuse.law.wvu.edu/barrackville@comprehensive-plan
Fairview News
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3-6 p.m. You can place orders for carry out or dine in eating is available. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place carry out orders. Handicap accessible. All profits benefit our volunteer fire department. After the 14th, we will have a sale on the 28th, then on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. We would love to see you!
Fairview Election News
The Town of Fairview’s Municipal Election is Tuesday, June 13. The candidate filing period is Jan. 9-Jan. 28. Deadline for candidates to withdraw is March 21.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
