The weary travelers are back, rested and ready to head back to a cabin in the woods far away from the mess of the world.
Not without incident, we had a wonderful time at Lost River State Park. For those of you wanting to take a weekend trip, it’s worth the two and a half hour drive. Beautiful seems like a cheap word when describing the scenery from the drive into the park to its breathtaking views within.
We were fortunate enough to see quite a lot of wildlife (much to the disappointment of Miss Kasey, we missed the bear that tried to mangle our trash can) from luna moths to playful gray squirrels and deer. If you’re looking to get lost and the mountains are calling, it’s a great state park to dissolve into. While lots of people travel so they can immerse themselves in local culture, we tend to like places where you don’t see people unless you go looking for them.
Others seemed to be quite content to know they were not alone in the woods by seeing the friendly glow of campfires from site to site. As gracious of a host as the WV Park system is, we decided that the summer is just starting and unfortunately it’s only going to get more uncertain as we head into fall.
The next morning I was trolling the website looking for accommodations at other parks. Coming July 2020: Kumbrabow State Forest, another “never been to” place on our bucket list of vacation spots to try. It caught my eye that there was a nice stream flowing past the cabins, just perfect for wading around which is up my alley. The outhouse, well with a pump to collect water, and absence of electricity in their primitive cabin also got my attention but I have to say I’m already counting down the days until we’re there. The husband, however, knows that I’m more indoorsy than outdoorsy and is betting I won’t like it. We shall see!
Graduation
North Marion High Class of 2020 will be gracing the field at Woodcutter Stadium this evening. The high school will be providing a livestream of the graduation ceremony, which will take place at 7 p.m. The livestream can be viewed on their Facebook page and will include drone flyovers, as well as, the graduates walking across the stage and receiving their diploma.
For those who can’t tune in at 7 p.m., the live footage will be archived on Facebook for viewing after the event concludes. Each senior only received tickets for two guests in compliance with the new safety measures implemented by the governor. A flyer for safe practices during the graduation ceremony was also included in the mailer containing the tickets. Guests are asked to please adhere to the guidance on the flyer in order to ensure the safety of all who will be in attendance. Congratulations to each and every graduate of this unique class!
Community Clean Up Day
Don’t forget that tomorrow is Community Clean Up day! Two dumpsters will be available for use from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or until dumpsters are full) No appliances will be accepted with Freon and no tires. Usage is for town residents only, we ask that you follow the 6 foot social distancing rule and a mask is encouraged to be worn. The dumpsters will be located near Petrucci’s garage in Ireland Addition off of Waitman Wiley Road.
Birthdays
Very happy birthdays to my sister and Barrackville teacher Mrs. Samantha Halpenny who turns 33 on July 1. In honor of her birthday I will once again not be watching the movie “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” as I’ve traditionally not done since she ruined my planned viewing of it back in 1987 when she broke mom’s water and interrupted it at the opening credits. Then again, had she not picked to enter the world, I wouldn’t have been shuffled next door where my grandpa Huck let me watch “Jaws” for the first time at the tender age of almost five. Also celebrating this coming week are Suzie Filius, Brianna Swan, and a happy belated birthday to Frank Witt.
Around Town
Custer Lane is getting some much needed repairs this week. Considering you could lose a small dog in those pot holes, it’s going to be a blessing for everyone on the block. I just hope traffic doesn’t pick up speed now that creeping through at a snail’s pace isn’t necessary. A very interesting photograph popped up on social media of some young kids in love. Happy Anniversary to Donnie and Diane Aloi who celebrated their 48th year of wedded bliss this week. You all need to get together and recreate that picture! Concern has been spread around town at all the people going on vacation and the risks associated with beach travel in particular. In my opinion, we all need a break and to trust that we’re all family in this community and would never put others at risk. So if you’ve been to the beach, I hope you bring back nothing more than a nice tan and some saltwater taffy. We all have to continue to live our lives and not let the fear stop us.
Sympathy
There were quite a few lost loved ones with Farmington ties this week. Sympathies expressed to the families of Glen Shreve, Vickie Nester, Orval Martin Jr. and John Garrison Sr.
Lasershow
As many of you know, the Fairview July 4th celebration will not take place this year. However, if you’re concerned as to where you’re going to see your fireworks this year, the streets of our neighboring town will not be dark! With the help of sponsors they are bringing a laser show to Fairview! Yes! Brought to the area by the generous sponsors of the Marion County Commission, AMBIT (Granttown Power Plant), Valley Distributing, & The Town of Fairview. This is a free event & will be family friendly. To encourage social distancing, you may view the show from your vehicle or at a safe six foot minimum distance from others. The event will take place from 9:45-10:45 p.m.
Way Back When….
Farmers, I have a very important question for you: Where was the ice cream factory?! A story ran in the June 10, 1922 edition of The West Virginian talked about A.V. Lynch who came to town in 1914 and realized that we were in need of an ice plant. Odd as it is, think about the lack of refrigeration and the supply needed for local businesses, trains, and the average household. He quickly established the Hygeia Manufacturing Co. which branched out in several other lines which in turn gave more jobs to people than any other business institution in town.
Of these other products were the famous Hygeia ice cream. Sold all over Marion County it was quite the treat. With its introduction to the area came the ever popular “ice cream socials” which were highly trendy among the groups and organizations across the area. Can you imagine getting that creamy fresh treat right out of the factory? Someone please bring it back! The company also bottles soft drinks “with every modern device for sanitary bottling” and one of the largest cement block factories in the county making 1,000 blocks per day. (I love how it says that the number of blocks is sufficient to build a five room house!) It goes on to praise Mr. Lynch for doing more for our town than anyone to date. Since his arrival he has constructed over 12 homes and at the present time was doing everything in his power to have a water system installed in the town.
Lil Huskies Update
This just in! The upcoming season of Lil Huskies’ football and cheer is on and will be following the rules and guidelines from the WVSSAC. As of now practices start Aug. 3. Age groups are as follows: (child’s age as of Aug. 1). Mighty Mites: 5-7 (7 year olds are up to 100 lbs). PeeWee: 8-10 (10 year olds 90 lbs and over must move up). Midgets: 10-12 (12 year olds-7th grade- up to 135 lbs). Weigh-ins are mandatory for your child to participate. Dates are Aug. 22 for mighty mite and peewee and Aug. 23 for Midget (this is for football and cheerleaders). Anyone interested in coaching needs to fill out a volunteer form and complete the concussion training by Aug. 3 to turn in along with a copy of your driver’s license. (There will NOT be a coaches clinic this year) Registration is $50 for 1st child ($40 for each additional child) + $25 per child for concession and can be paid via check, cash or PayPal to orangeandblackfootball@gmail.com.
Public Library Services
Reminder: it is now possible to sign up for one hour slots of computer use at all three branches of the Marion County Public Libraries in Fairmont, Fairview and Mannington locations. Curbside pickup, copying and faxing, homebound, and notary services are still available along with many other opportunities to take advantage of library programing. For more information, please visit mcpls.org/coronavirus. I stopped by last week before our trip and let me say the staff are always friendly, prompt and willing to help out!
COVID-19 Testing
Free COVID-19 Testing will be offered today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Fairmont Middle School. A photo ID and valid telephone number is required. If you are concerned and need to be tested, please stop by. Due to lab submission deadlines, no tests will be administered past the 3 p.m. deadline.
Get a hold of me!
I will be in the office next week during regular business hours. Due to the holiday we will be closed on Friday, however, my column will appear as scheduled with the deadline for submission being at noon on Thursday. You can always contact me by email at scummons@timeswv.com or call 304-367-2527. Walk in and talk in the office with me at 300 Quincy St. from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stay Safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.