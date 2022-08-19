Good Morning, White Hall!
It has been a good week. Part of the time it feels like summer and then fall. It’s a little hard to know what to wear, when it’s so cool in the morning and so hot in the afternoon.
It’s hard to believe school starts on Monday. Everyone is shopping for their children’s clothes and the teenagers are getting ready for their new year.
Everyone has seen and heard about the terrible accident on the Tygart River Bridge, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased.
Thank you to all the first responders, officers, fire departments, and those who responded to the tragedy. We appreciate them.
White Hall Elementary
Grades one through four begins on Aug. 22 , and open house for Kindergarten.
Aug. 23rd will be open house to meet your teachers from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24th Kindergarten begins.
White Hall Town Council
Mayor John Michael, will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three-minute time limit, a sign-in sheet must be filled out 15 minutes prior to the meeting, and it will be followed by the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements, include the Community Music Event, Aug. 27, from 12-10 p.m., Family Fun Dog Days, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Christmas Parade on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. with line up at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a public hearing, followed by reports from the Marion County Rescue Squad, the Streets & Highways Committee, the Wage Review Committee, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, Engineer, and Unfinished Business are next on the agenda.
New Business to Consider includes a bid opening for the beautification project, the Convention & Visitors Bureau presentation, Vietnam Wall Presentation, consider 30th Anniversary for the Town of White Hall, consider Matthews Drive/ Old Town Hall Drainage, consider New Christmas Lights for White Hall, consider Community Progress Workshop. Next up will be an executive session to discuss employee compensation and consider a raise for public works employees.
In closing will be final remarks from Council and adjournment.
Marion County Lifelong Learners
After a pandemic hiatus, the Marion County Lifelong Learners Association will again offer noncredit, educational, recreational and social opportunities for individuals 50 and older.
There will be an Open House on Aug. 25, between 1 and 3 p.m. to kick off the fall program. Booklets will be available with the schedule of 22 interesting classes offered Sept. 1 through November, including a form with which to join and register for classes of interest.
Lifelong Learners offers a broad range of topics and activities in 2-hour sessions, meeting once, or up to six times, depending on the topic. Classes are Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Indoor classes and Open Houses take place at the YWCA, 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd., in Fairmont. A spring semester runs from March to mid-June.
Classes scheduled for this fall range from water coloring, pour panting and other art classes; birding, Tai-Chi, day trips and field trips; exploration of specific literary books or authors, and guest authors discussing their latest; history, medicine, WV history and famous figures, entertainment and movies; computer basics and more. Special interest groups like Red Hats and Needle Arts meet year round.
Annual membership dues are $60 for a single membership or $100 for a couple.
Lifelong Learners does everything possible to keep extra fees (books, special equipment, etc.) to a minimum. Members can attend any number of classes each semester, space available.
The Association makes every effort not to schedule activities at the same time so that everything offered is available to all.
Pick up a course booklet at the Open House, or request one by writing to Marion County Lifelong Learners, P.O. Box 1820, Fairmont, WV 26555-1820.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
