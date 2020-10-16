Well Farmers, today officially marks my first week as a hunt widow.
This season is a bit different since it’s the first year we have the camp. It’s challenging to shop when I need to duplicate my purchases, one for our home and one for the camper. Fortunately, camp has been a way for us to get away, and unplug. We jokingly say after a stressful workday how we should go off the grid like the people on those reality TV shows. Our camper is as close to that lifestyle as we will probably go. Lately, the stress has really been getting to me and my memory isn’t keeping up.
Last weekend we went to Parkersburg to help load the moving van with the final things Grandma Betty needed to set up her new life with Aunt Mindy in Georgia. Thankfully, as quickly as the move happened after Grandpa Joe’s passing, she’s adjusting well to life in the South and becoming a full fledged “peach.” We drove down the night before in preparation for a busy moving day. It was around the Ritchie County line that my brain kicked back on and I realized in my “mom packing” (you know,where you’re the mom and thus must pack everyone in the household) I forgot to pack pants for myself. That’s sort of a key item to miss! I guess not so serious missteps are the universe’s way of telling us to slow down and be gentle with yourself because we’re each doing the best we can.
Teal Pumpkin Project
As mentioned in earlier columns, Farmington will observe Trick-or-Treating hours from 6-8 p.m. For those of you who will be treating kids, I urge you to look into the “Teal Pumpkin Project.” For kids who have food allergies, Halloween can be not so fun. The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to educate and also spread the word in communities throughout the USA about making non-food items available as treats for children. Such items could be glow sticks, stickers, pencils, erasers, crazy straws, and other fun things as an alternative to candy. Statistics show that 1 in 13 kids have a food allergy, that’s about two kids per classroom in each school. It’s important that we keep the emphasis on the fun, and the spirit of Halloween, rather than the candy. We could all use a little fun this year!
BCBank hours changed
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our communities, BCBank is temporarily making the following adjustments to how they serve their customers. Effective Wednesday, Oct. 14. drive through hours will be changed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lobbies will be closed. If you need to make an appointment please contact them at 304-457-3300. They appreciate your understanding during this time.
Sympathy
Our deepest sympathies to the family of former NMHS Driver’s Ed teacher Arnold Kittle who passed away this week. Also passing, Billie Duda and Elizabeth Shuttleworth. Mrs. Shuttleworth was the former Elizabeth Kropog, raised here in Farmington and attended FHS. She passed Sept. 13 in Indiana. She was a member of Queen of All Saints Church, Elk’s Lodge No. 432 and the Vivians. Elizabeth enjoyed ball-room dancing and yoga.
Speech and debate team
Congratulations to the newly formed North Marion High Speech and Debate Team on their recent competitions. These students are working incredibly hard and had some fantastic debates. Members are Elias Wycoff, Sebastien Burgess, Eva Tennant, Kia Newborough, Wyatt Currey, Kaytlin Brooks, Mackenzie McIntosh and Madelyn Starling.
HSTA program
North Marion freshman students who might be interested in the Health Science Technology Academy should sign up now. Any freshmen who had a 2.5 GPA in 8th grade are eligible. HSTA is a mentoring program that allows students to participate in research projects, community service, and other important opportunities to prepare for college. After completing the program, students can earn a college tuition waiver to attend any participating school in West Virginia. Contact Mrs. Spicher @ Rspicher@k12.wv.us for more info.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Mike Demo, Mary Jean Vandergrift, Joseph Longwell, Theresa Kittle and Amber George. If you happen to see my dad, K.C. Jones, in and around town please wish him a Happy Birthday. He turns 61 on Sunday. (Tell them Steph told you!)
Football
Holy smokes what a win last week! Our Huskies put a pounding on the Tigers with a 43-0 win in Chapmanville. Tonight, they take on the Lewis County Minutemen at 7 p.m. in Weston. Tune in to 100.9 FM for play by play action. Pull the sled!
Fairview Trick or Treat
For those in the neighboring Fairview community, they have decided to go ahead with Trick or Treat. Times will be observed unless the County Health Department or governor’s office puts out an order against it later. The official word is: “As with anything involving COVID you are asked to use your best judgment to decide if you and your family want to participate.”
Farm to Table
Sponsored by the Cross of Christ Community Church, the Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry in Monongah is hosting a Farm to Table food giveaway. Boxes are first come, first serve, and 1 box per car unless another person from a separate household is present in the vehicle. The boxes will be available on Monday, Oct. 18, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 for those in need. What a great opportunity and blessing.
MCPARC K-3 Basketball
Basketball is going virtual in 2020! In response to the ever-changing environment surrounding the pandemic and a severe lack of access to both practice and game facilities, MCPARC has altered the K-3 Basketball League program in 2020. No draft/regular teams forming at this time. Online registration for virtual clinic sessions (with details) will open Oct. 22. In person clinics and/or a tournament can be considered in January. Registration and participation is free.
Countdown
Alright folks, it’s back! We are now 15 days until Halloween, 18 days until what is the most important Election Day in decades, 41 days to be thankful for all you’ve been blessed with at Thanksgiving, and 70 Days before Christmas. Whew! We are really breaking it down Farmers.
Trick-or-Trout
Guyses Run Fishing Park will be open on Oct. 24 from 2-6 p.m. for Trick or Trout. Due to the current pandemic, this year’s event will look a little bit different than last year but rest assured there will be plenty of fish for everyone to cast for amongst a very Spooky atmosphere. The park is currently stocked with trout, hybrid bluegill, hybrid striped bass, largemouth bass, and catfish but will have a few extra fish prior to the event. A reminder that dog/cat food, goldfish, corn, or use of Guyses fish for bait is strictly prohibited. There is no fishing license required for these ponds. If you wish to take your catch home (trout only), fish are $4 each with a limit of four fish per person. Costumes are encouraged for the event, just be cautious as to what might get caught in a hook or tangled in a line. Also be mindful that this is a family event and some costumes might be too much for some attendees. Masks are encouraged but not required since this is an all-outdoors event. Admission will be limited to 40 people per pond or until social distancing can no longer be achieved due to group sizes.
Yesteryear
In the 1800s and early 1900s, rules for dress and appearance were very strict. Girls wore their hair down and could not “put it up” until they were about 15 years old. Big City Charleston girls in 1910 would show their age by having their hair down long. Hair down was a signal to males that these two were not of courting age. It was easier in rural areas where families had known one another for generations and courting between couples was sometimes a match made early on. In the city, such relationships were rare and many couples were strangers often brought together by social events. A rule of thumb the ladies followed was “hair goes up, skirts go down,” meaning the length of a girl’s skirts would lengthen several inches to near ground level once she was of courting age versus the shorter shin to ankle length of younger girls which showed their stockings.
Quilt Show
The Potter’s House Art Center is hosting a quilt show to showcase local talent, both beginner and intermediate on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 131 Main St., Fairview. Come vote for your favorite quilt at this free event and see the beautiful quits on display. A Trunk Show will be presented by quilt instructor Jessica Starkey at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.. Social distancing will be in effect. Please contact them at 304-612-0595 if you are interested in displaying a quilt.
Fairview Food Pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry, 103 Wilson Street Extension, Fairview will be open Oct. 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Last month, the pantry served 70 families. Special thanks to all who contributed both financially and of their time to help those in need.
The pantry is an equal opportunity provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, sex, national origin, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by the USDA.
Coat collection
The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties started its Warm Coats, Warm Hearts drive recently. The donated items will help those in need who receive services from the Soup Opera, Friendship Fairmont, Connecting Link, the Salvation Army, HOPE Inc., Taylor County Collaborative Family Resources and the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center. Donation sites include our offices here at the Times West Virginia, BC Bank, and many other businesses or can be dropped in the collection bin outside the United Way. If you’re cleaning out the closets, notice you haven’t worn a coat in a while, or the kids have outgrown yet another jacket, consider donating it to those in need.
Local Spotlight
With many small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, I think it’s important to keep in mind this holiday season that they need our support. Each week I’d like to tell you about a new business I’ve found or product in hopes you’ll keep them in mind when you’re purchasing gifts for friends, co-workers, and loved ones. This week I popped into Hoot ‘n Howl in Morgantown to pick up a new print for my bedroom and stumbled upon a new to me brand of tea. You know I love tea time! The business is called “Skirted Soldier” and is a female veteran-owned operation specializing in hand blended, loose tea. Products are sourced from member cooperatives and community supported agriculture groups, preferably military owned. All orders are hand blended and packaged by veterans. Products are currently in 18 states & over 30 locations in Pennsylvania where their headquarters are based in Blue Knob. A donation of 10% of their proceeds go to female veteran organizations. You can visit them at skirtedsoldier.com and one of the neat products they offer is a $10 monthly “tea tasting task force subscription.” Such a great idea for a gift that goes all the year round. You’ll receive 2 of their short tour packages, coupons, and more each month. I chose the “Chow Hall” tea which tastes just like french toast and is perfect for fall. Their teas have military inspired names for each flavor which just adds to the charm. I’m a firm believer that tea helps our bodies, immune systems, and just our overall mental health so I’m glad I found them.
