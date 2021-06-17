Good morning Mannington!
I hope all in the area are doing OK after the storms that came through over the weekend. We saw pictures of some flooding and property damage. We keep those folks in our thoughts and prayers, as we know how bad flooding can be, after our area was flooded just a few years ago. Take time to look at the planters on Market Street, the flowers are small at this time but should be very pretty in a few weeks. Another new look! The big sign at the Main Gate at the Mannington Fair Ground is new and looks so nice. Thank you to the fair directors and others who were in charge of getting the sign completed and then hung back where the old one had been. It makes the gate area look so nice.
Happy Father’s Day to all of the fathers and those who are like a father to some. We hope that each of you have a very happy day with family. Also, the first day of summer is this Sunday also. It only means that before long the daylight hours will be getting shorter. It seems that summer has only started but yet, after the 20th, the days will begin to shorten.
Hope everyone has a good week. Remember to think of others and take time to call a friend you have not talked with for a time. Take care, watch out for each other and stay safe.
Vacation Bible School
Llewellyn Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from June 21-25 from 6-8 p.m. The community is invited to come to learn about our Amazing Savior. The theme is “Wonder World Fun Fest.” The church is located on Flat Run Road off Route 250 North of Mannington. This is another step to getting back to the normal, that we had always known. We are able to get together for this event. There will be classes for all ages.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, June 19, with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. Come grab some freshly-made kettle corn, or one of the many “sweet” items, such as fresh homemade bread. Think about coming down to the market for items for breakfast. Some early fresh garden vegetables are also available. This changes some each week, depending on what is available. Homemade lotions and soaps may also be available. Crafters are also displaying wooden decorative items. Farm fresh brown eggs are available also. Do you have a dog that likes treats? Check out the ones that are available at the Women’s Club booth. Women’s Club also has a raffle each week. Each week there could be something different. If you are interested in setting up a booth contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Area residents plan to come out to support the different vendors and also the Women’s Club for sponsoring the event.
Bee Gum Cemetery
The Bee Gum Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and general upkeep. What most people do not know is that the cemetery is maintained by donations only. If you have loved ones buried in the Bee Gum Cemetery, please consider sending a donation. Make checks payable to the Bee Gum Cemetery and mail them to 691 Flaggy Meadow Rd., Mannington, WV 26582. All donations are greatly appreciated.
Fair Parade 2021
Yes, another event to let us know that we are getting back to more normal. The dates for the 2021 Mannington District Fair will be Aug. 2-7. Due to coronavirus in 2020, the fair was cancelled, but it will again be held, and hope for the enjoyment that we all have missed. It is time to begin thinking about participating in the Annual Parade which will be held Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Individuals, groups, churches, businesses, organizations and other start to plan your entry in this annual event. For information or to register for the parade please contact Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or MDFPARADE@gmail.com. Plan to be part of this event and celebrate being able to return to at time with family and friends.
Queen pageant applications
For those young ladies who would like to participate in the Queen Pageant and Junior Miss Pageants at the Mannington District Fair applications and information is now available at www.manningtonndistrictfair.org. Information and phone numbers to contact are all available at this sire.
Little Miss Pageant
The sign up date for the Little Miss Pageant at the Mannington District Fair will be July 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the stage on the fairgrounds. This is for girls 6 to 10 years of age by Aug. 1.
Yard Sale
The Fairview Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 19. Residents who wish to have their address added to at location map may go to the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department page on Face book and add their address. The map will then be posted on Facebook.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
