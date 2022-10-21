The Town of White Hall is now planning our Christmas Parade on Dec 8. Anyone interested in participating in the parade, please call 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
The Town is collecting new or gently worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves at the Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop, now through Jan 15. A donation box is in the front entry of the building. Join us for a community drive to help our neighbors.
White Hall Elementary
Oct. 24: End of 9 weeks
Red Ribbon Week: Just Say No to Drugs!!
Oct. 24: Sock it to Drugs, wear Crazy Socks
Oct. 25: Team up Against Drugs, wear your favorite team shirt/jersey
Oct. 26: Proud to be Drug Free, wear Red
Oct. 27: Use Your Head, Don’t Use Drugs. Crazy hat or hair day
Oct. 28: Say “Boo” to Drugs.
Oct. 28: PBIS Celebration in morning
White Hall Elementary will host a Halloween Walk-a-Thon Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. Parents can view our parade by standing on Emerald Drive, around the back parking lot cul-de-sac, or in the back parking lot. We will then make the loop again. In the event of rain, we will parade in the hallway and gym.
Car parking will be limited, as we only have about 25-30 spaces available left in our school lots.
Students are to wear costumes to school on the 28th. Costumes should not portray violence in any manner.
Classroom parties will follow the Walk-a-Thon at 2 p.m. in the classroom. Contact homeroom moms if you wish to donate an item.
Oct. 28: Way to Go Wildcats day
Oct. 31: report cards go home
Oct. 31: Terrific Kids for the month of October announced
Oct. 31: Polar Bears Day, wear Blue and White
White Hall Elementary kindergarten classes are selling lemonade for Cassie’s Toy Box, 5-6 p.m. Oct. 26.
Cassie’s Toy Box was started in 1994 by Cassandra “Cassie” Gouzd who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of four. Cassie died at the age of seven, but her dream to buy toys for children with cancer is still going strong.
All proceeds raised from the lemonade stand will be used to buy toys and gift cards for children in a local hospital in honor of Cassie.
Things to do this weekend
Community Trick-or-Treat, Friday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Pierpont Community & Technical College. 500 Galliher Dr., Fairmont. Community basket raffle, games, Pierpont swag and free candy. All proceeds for raffle will benefit Tygart Valley United Way.
Pet Works Halloween Pet Costume Contest. Stop by anytime on Saturday, Oct. 22 at either Suncrest or White Hall locations with your pet in their best costume. All Day Event. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Trust me you don’t want to miss out on these prizes.
Upcoming events
Early Voting starts Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. The entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the White Hall Public Safety Building. Make your voice heard!
Middletown Commons will host Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating in The Town of White Hall will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Walmart in White Hall will have Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 pm.
Fall Craft Show, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Hall Ship and More, 13 Opal Dr., White Hall. For more information contact Tami at 304-322-5142.
Council meets on the 2 and 4 Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
December White Hall Town Council meetings are scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 6 pm.
Things to Consider
Some of the new items White Hall Town Council will look at the Oct. 24 Town Council Meeting will:
• Consider issuing Landscaping RFP for Beautification Project, consider enacting an ordinance for non-resident Police/Public Works Emergency Services, consider software for Public Works Maintenance and Fleet Management.
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your info or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
