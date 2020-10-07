Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is enjoying these fall temperatures and the beauty of the leaves. I love fall.
I hope everyone took notice the last couple of weekends of all the hard work that was done cleaning up by Amber Bradley and helpers for part of Make Marion County Shine Program and the newly formed Main Street Rivesville group. Both groups worked hard and to add to the beautification folks have started decorating the poles in a fall theme. If you are interested in decorating a pole, stop and see Crystal at town hall and she can answer your questions.
If you have a minute, take a drive around Rivesville some evening and check out the decorations all over town, they really look nice.
I’m sure many of you have noticed the patching and repairing of the roads. I know it is not a permanent fix but it sure makes it much better than it was.
Rivesville United Methodist Church would like to thank those who supported their hot dog sale these last few months, hope to see you in the spring.
Katy Church of God of Prophecy will a hold a cream chicken over biscuit dinner on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 2-6 p.m. This is a carryout only dinner. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10
If you bought tickets for the Baked Steak dinner at Highland Avenue Church don’t forget that it is this Saturday, Oct. 10, pick up time 2-6 p.m. I am not sure if any tickets are left, you could call the church office at 304-366-1753 and check with them.
This is a reminder also of the Coach Ricky Suba drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Rivesville Community Building, Sunday, Oct. 11 from Noon-4 p.m.. This dinner benefits the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Program. I don’t know if there are tickets left for this dinner but you can contact Crystal Suba Oliver on FaceBook to find out.
I received an email from Ralph Herron concerning the Boy Scouts “Legendary” ‘OX’ Roast Beef Dinner being held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $12 per meal. This dinner is carryout only and you must order online at oxroast.macbsa.org. The meal will also consist of salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, dinner roll, dessert and utensils. Pick up location is 187 Camp Mountaineer Road, Morgantown.
The October Foxtrot treat at first aid foxes den is basically pumpkin spice everything, stop by and give it a try.
A big welcome home to Isaiah Harmon who is in the National Guard and has been deployed in Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Kuwait for 402 days. Isaiah returned home this past weekend surprising his family and had a special little person waiting to see him, his daughter who turned 2 while he was gone. I’m sure there were some happy tears shed at that home coming. Thank you Isaiah for your service. Mr. Harmon is a police officer in Westover.
I’m hoping to have information on where Halloween stands in my next column, everything is so up in the air.
Don’t forget I have the DNR calendars that benefit the Relay for Life survivors dinner. They are still the same price, $10. They make nice gifts hunters, fishermen/women or I have many people that buy them because they like the pictures. My phone number and email will be at the end of this column, we can make arrangements to meet so you can get them.
Happy Birthday
Oct. 1, Pam Suba; Oct. 2, Brandon Conrad; Oct. 3, Diane Holley and twin sister Donna Thomaschek; Oct. 4, Michelle Sigley; Oct. 4, Rick Garcia; Oct. 4, Tara Edgell; Oct. 5, Paula Shipley; Oct. 5, Roger Merriman; Oct. 7, Donna Stark; Oct. 7, Ronnie Sigley; Oct. 8, Charlie Rosic; Oct. 9, Lewis Boyce; Oct. 12, Roy Jaworski; and Oct. 12, Kelly Barth Link.
Hoping each and everyone of you has had a great day!
Anniversary Wishes
Sept. 24, Terry and Susan Shipley celebrated 20 years. Sept. 25, Brandon & Amber Conrad celebrated 5 years, Sept. 27, and Butch and Sheila Egidi celebrated 52 years.
Wishing each of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences go out to Bonnie Kelley, family and friends on the passing of Bonnie’s brother Kenneth (Bill) Kelley, who passed away Sept. 1 in Holmes Beach, Florida at age 86. Ken graduated from Rivesville High in 1952 and what I gathered from his obituary was a very talented man and led a full life. Many prayers to his family and friends.
Condolences also go out to the family and friends of Jeanette Williams Parker on her recent passing at such a young age. After reading Jeanette’s obituary I’d say she led a full life and was loved by many. Many prayers to her fiance Brian and her daughter Haley and all her family and friends.
Contact Me
If you would like to send me items to put in the column my email is roxannsmith3@yahoo.com and my phone number is 304-777-0540.
Please remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
If you can’t be anything, be kind.
