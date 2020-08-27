Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and staying safe!
I would like to thank everyone that came out for the Relay For Life “Illuminate The Night” event held on Friday. It was a very emotional and sobering experience. Looking forward to this event being held in the future.
The FoxTrot special sweet treat for the month of August is an Ice Cream Float, stop by and see them.
Highland Avenue United Methodist Church is hosting a pick-up order only dinner on Oct. 10. Place your order by order by Oct. 5 for $13. The following are numbers to call to place your order: Church Office-304-366-1753; Robert Capral- 304-366-8964; Ron Shackelford- 304-366-1778
I must admit I was so happy to receive this email from Mr. Shackelford, it made me feel like things are possibly returning to somewhat normal.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will host its monthly hot dog sale on Sept. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be pop and chips available as well. Masks and social distancing precautions will be required.
Birthday Wishes
Aug. 24, Ed Morris, Mark Dorsey and Dave Keener. Hope you had a great day!
Anniversary Wishes
Best wishes to Michelle and Butch Bradley who celebrated 45 years on Aug. 23 and also to Adam and Nicole Keener who celebrated 7 years on Aug. 24. Wishing you many more years of health, love, and happiness!
Contact Me
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Everyone be safe and look out for each other, and remember, if you can’t be anything ,please be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
