Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well.
The Blessing Box is up next to the Rivesville Town Hall. Please feel free to leave some items and if you need something feel free to take some. Thank you Short Story Brewing Co. for constructing this beautiful box. As an FYI, please do not put any expired food in the box.
When walking your dog or cutting your grass, please be sure and clean up after. There are town ordinances in place, and you can be fined for not doing so.
Congratulations to the Paw Paw Fair Association for another successful fair. It was nice to see some good weather for a change.
Relay for Life and Papa Johns are teaming up for Marion County Relay For Life Day on Wednesday, Aug. 11. On that day, 20% of your order will go towards the fight against cancer. Let them know your ordering for Relay.
Relay is also having their Luminate The Night for Cancer Awareness Saturday, Aug. 14 at Morris Park in Fairmont. If you’re interested in purchasing a luminary, please contact Roxann at 304-777-540. Cost is $10 for a white bag, and $20 for a gold bag. We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, and this is a great way to honor them. Times for this event will be announced in next weeks column.
Mark your calendars
On Aug. 1, there will be a drive-thru spaghetti dinner to benefit the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Fund. The cost is $10 and includes pasta, meatballs, green beans, salad, bread, butter and dessert. It will be held this year at the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Jackson St.
On Aug. 7, Rivesville United Methodist Church will host their monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Roxann at 304-777-0540, or Bonnie at 304-278-5817.
On Aug. 7, the monthly Market on the Mon will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rivesville Waterfront. Entertainment will be BJ Smith, and the food truck will be Scotty D’s. There will also be different vendors as well.
On Aug. 7, there will be a rabies clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on from 9 a.m.-Noon. Get your pets rabies shots for $8 and dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Veterinarian James Henderson will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building, 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville. Questions – call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
It’s still not too late for 6th through 8th grade students at Rivesville Elementary/Middle school to join the cross country team. For more information call Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010 or Andrew Seipp at 304-244-9012 or you can contact them through Messenger. They can get you the forms and get you registered for the fall season.
The girls basketball team is now meeting at the REMS gym at 4 p.m., practice will last until 5:30 p.m. The girls will meet Monday- Friday until further notice. Please pass this information along to friends. For any questions contact Vicky Eddy through Facebook Messenger or email or call me and I will get a message to her.
Registration is now going on for Marion County Head Start and Early Head Start, newborn to 4 years old by June 30.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation,anniversary party, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Birthdays
Dee Dee Duncan, Larry Wable, Sonja Wilson, Trina Cutright Sigley, Adam Stuck
Hope you all have a great day!
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Donna Ice and Joseph Husty Sr. (Yoakey). Many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
I just want to remind folks there have been a lot of events at the Palatine Park free of charge. I hope everyone is taking advantage of the music etc. and enjoying it. Also don’t forget the splash pad and little park, I’ve taken my grandkids and they love it. I might add when we’ve been there everyone has been respectful and seem to be enjoying themselves.
Please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.