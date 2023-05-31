Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a nice holiday weekend. We sure were blessed with beautiful weather.
A reminder to all Rivesville residents that are eligible to vote in the town election — early voting starts today through June 10, voting will take place at Rivesville Town Hall. Hours for the voting are this week Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, June 5-9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Election day is June 13 and will be held at the Rivesville Community Building from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Remember all of the candidates are write-in candidates. Candidates are Mayor – Tracy Runyan, Recorder – Ashlee Sheets and Council – Donnie Edwards, Avary King, Capri Harmon and Kyle Smith.
Jim Hershman is running for the unexpired 2-year council term.
Here’s another reminder about cleaning up your grass when you’re mowing and clean up after your dog after taking for a walk. As I said in my last column Rivesville has ordinances that address both of these issues. If you don”t want to receive a fine on either of these issues, clean up the grass and after the dog.
A message from Rivesville Elementary/Middle School. On June 4, there will be a mandatory parent meeting at 6 p.m. at East-West Stadium for any 8th grader who wants to play football. That’s all the info I have. If you have questions call REMS at 304-278-5331 and see if they can help you out.
A big congratulations goes cout to Kiley Ford for winning the Attorney General’s “Kids Kick “Opioids Contest. Kiley entered the contest with a drawing and said her inspiration was something “gross’ She said “I just wanted it to be gross because drugs are gross, I know this because I’ve seen it first hand.” Kiley’s drawing will soon appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
If you don’t have anything to do Saturday, June 3, here are several things to do.
June 3, Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog/bake sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m., eat in or carryout. If you have any questions, call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
June 3, Highlawns United Methodist Church will hold a Community Picnic from 5-8 p.m. at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School, 229 Phillips Ave. This event is free and all are welcome! If you desire you may bring a covered dish, not required but appreciated.There will be plenty of food, games will include cornhole, water balloons, croquet just to name a few. There will also be live music. The playground will be open for the children to enjoy. No RSVP required, please bring a chair.
June 3, A Community Market will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Grant Town. There will be crafters, vendors, food trucks, music, car show, yard sales and much more. If you have any questions, call Sandy Sanego at 304-280-1469 or email at sandyspringer1235@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Grant Town VFD.
June 3, A hot dog sale will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be french fries, desserts etc. If you have any questions call 304-278-5469 or 304-278-5905. Proceeds benefit the community building. If you would like to make a donation to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the building send donations to McCurdysville Community Building, 3414 Jakes Run Rd., Rivesville.
June 3, A rummage sale will be held at Immaculate Conception Church from 7 a.m-1 p.m., 329 Maryland Ave., Fairmont. If you have any questions call 304-363-5796.
June 3, A rabies clinic will be held at Winfield Community Building from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. with Audra Melton, DVM. All dogs and cats must be in a carrier or on a leash. The cost of shots are as follows: Rabies – $8, Parvo – $20, Dewormer – $5. If you have any questions call Mike or Robin at 304-276-3423
June 9, Relay for Life “Wild for a Cure” will be held in front of Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center from 5 p.m. to midnight. The survivors dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Colebank Gym. Call Susie Kniceley to register for dinner, 304-288-5586. There will be food trucks, live bands, raffles, face painting and more. Please come our and support this event.
June 10-11,Free fishing for West Virginia residents.
Birthday wishes
Bryce Swann, Larry Hartley, Rylan Craig, Sheila Smith, Mary West, Dottie Conard, Barbara Cutright and Linda Haught. Birthday blessings to each of you.
Anniversary wishes
Judy and Dick Keefover recently celebrated 66 years! Kelly and Justin Clyde celebrated 8 years. Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news you’d like to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. I’d like to have news by Sunday, I submit my column on Monday evening.
Today is the last day of school, I’d like to wish all the teachers and students a happy and safe summer. Please drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
