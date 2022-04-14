Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. Good news as everyone knows, even if you have not gone down Route 250, they have started working on the road. Yes, there are wait times, but just think, in a few weeks hopefully it will be so much better. I have seen that lawns are being mowed. I did not realize that grass was growing that much already. Sometimes it seems that winter will never end, but then Easter and spring will arrive very quickly.
This weekend we will celebrate Easter. I hope everyone will enjoy the celebration of the real meaning of Easter. It will also be a time to celebrate with family. Spring is a time of new beginnings and Easter is also a new beginning. I hope that everyone remembers the true meaning. Have a wonderful time with family and friends and if you are traveling, travel safe. Happy Easter.
I hope everyone has a good week. Remember to watch out for each other. Take care and stay safe.
Mother’s Day Raffle
Sunday, May 8, Mother’s Day. The Mannington Fire Department is holding a Mother’s Day Raffle and the prizes include a Cracker Barrel Rocking Chair and more. The tickets are $1 each and can be purchased from any fire department member or a member of the Auxiliary. Have you thought of something for the Special Mother, you just might win this very nice prize? You would also be helping a very worthy organization raise funds to support the needs of the Mannington Fire Department. All of the proceeds go to the department.
Library News
Mannington Book Sale: Time to clean your bookshelves? They accept donations, and while you’re visiting, fill up your shelves with new reading material. Great reads can be found at the Friends Book Sale, open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Crafty Kids’ Club: A child’s size version of Craft Creations. Join Carol in Mannington every month as she teaches you to make new and exciting arts and crafts projects. This month, relax by the pool with a lemonade and your new fruit painted coaster! Join us on Tuesday, April 19 at 3 p.m. for this craft. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group — This month, come to the Mannington Public Library and explore the world of photography on Tuesday, April 26 at 3 p.m. Make sure to bring your phone or camera. They will use different props and techniques to learn how to make professional looking photos.
Carol’s Crafty Creations” BEE-utiful Door Hanger (Adult) Head to Mannington for a craft class for beginners and experts alike! This month, it is time to get ready to summer with this BEE-utiful door hanger on Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m.
Cover2Cover Book Club: The Maltese Falcon (Adult) Join us at the Mannington Public Library for a lively discussion of The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett on Thursday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m. A treasure worth killy for. Sam Spade, a slightly shopworn private eye with his own solitary code of ethics. A perfumed grafter named Joel Cairo, a fat man named Gutman, ad Brigid O’Shaughnessy, a beautiful and treacherous woman whose loyalties shift at the drop of a dime.
Pick up a copy of The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett in Mannington or place it on hold to pick up at another location. In addition, the e-book is available on Libby and the e-audiobook is available on Services. If you are interested in registering for any of the events happening or if you just would like more information stop by the library on Clarksburg Street or call 304-986-2803.
For the craft classes, the Mannington Public Library provides all materials.
Canoe Race
Have you gotten the canoe or kayak out of storage yet? The first Saturday of May will be here before you know it and you need to be ready for the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race. Mark Saturday, May 7 on your calendar. As always, the race begins at Hough Park, near the Community Building. The first canoe will be put in the water at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. If anyone is interested in helping, volunteers are always welcome. The race will finish in Farmington and awards will be made and food will be available following the race at the Farmington Fire Department Hall. Please remember that life jackets and whistles are required before the race begins.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening
