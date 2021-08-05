Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone is having a great week. Mannington is again in fine form. Homes and lawns all over town look so nice. When visitors are coming to Mannington this week, they see so many homes that residents are proud of and you can tell by the flowers and the lawns being so well kept. Thank you, Mannington. Monday night was such a great feeling downtown and all along the parade route. Folks had their chairs out along the sidewalk to reserve their spot for watching the parade almost before daylight. Then there were people in those chairs and more. It was so good to see so many folks out to see the parade. The rest of the week weather wise seems promising. Mostly dry and not so hot. Have a great week, watch out for each other and stay safe.
Parade float winners
Floats in the Mannington District Fair Parade Monday evening were first place was Wonderland Learning and Day Care Center, second place was Fairmont Federal Credit Union and third place was First Exchange Bank. Thank you to all that participated in the 2021 fair parade. This event is a great way to kick off our traditional summer event. It gets so many people involved and to have fun. Each individual person that takes part is important to the outcome of the parade. Each year, winners are chosen and awarded a prize for their effort in making our parade just a little better.
Little Miss Winners
The 2021 Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen was crowned Monday evening following the parade and official opening of the fair. Miss Photogenic was Bailyn Enyart with 2,300 likes. Little Miss Personality, was voted on by the contestants, Dakota Summers. Second runner up was Avery Hawkinberry, first runner up was Krosbi Toothman and the 2021 Little Miss Mannington Fair Queen was Isabella Steele. Congratulations to all of these young ladies. We hope you enjoy your time as queen. Congratulations to all of the contestants as everyone did such a great job. Just getting out on stage in front of so many watching the performance is an awesome undertaking for some. Job well done to all. Thank you to the staff for your time and talent to plan this event.
Thank You
On Monday evening, the Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen was crowned. Other young ladies were also recognized. One Queen Contestant, who collected the most non-perishable food items by the time the pageant begins is crowned Little Miss Queen of Heart. This year, over 10,000 items were donated. These donations will now be taken to the Mannington Food Pantry. The 2021 Queen of Hearts was Krosbi Toothman with 3,400 items. Thank you to this young lady and her family for their effort to help the Mannington Food Pantry. Also, thank you to fair directors and all of those who help load, transport and unload the three large pick-up truck loads of donated items taken to the food pantry. It was really great to see this much help. It was very much appreciated.
Farmer’s market
Yes, The Farmer’s Market will open again Aug. 7 with setup beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. The number of vendors is growing! The number of those attending is growing as well. There was something new last week. Check Facebook, too see if the Fire Department will be serving. Tell your friends and help spread the word when they are set up. If they have enough help, they plan to return but maybe not each week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week with vendors possibly being different each week. Some vendors set up each week, others may come once or twice a month. So, you may find something different each time you attend. Fresh vegetables are becoming more available as gardens are doing well in this area. Many folks come for the freshly-made kettle corn, get there early. Fresh baked items are very popular. Wood crafts are available, and some very pretty jewelry can be found also. This is also at time to eat breakfast downtown before the Market opens, plan to meet friend and just take time to be downtown Mannington. You just might like to check out other places of business while you are there.
Still time to see the Fair
There are still many things to see and do at the Mannington District Fair. Thursday the gates open at 2 p.m. and the Ride Stamp will be available and rides will open at 6:30 p.m. T.J. Hill Magician/Comedian will be strolling the grounds and the Kent Family Circus will perform during the evening. The Davisson Brothers will be on stage for two shows, 7 and 9 p.m. The 4-H and FFA members will be showing Rabbits and Swine at 6 p.m. in the barn.
On Friday, Jason Michael Carroll will be on stage for two shows and the Truck pulls begin at 7 p.m. Sheep rodeo, the Kent Family Circus and T.J. Hill will be performing. Rides will open at 6:30 p.m. and ride stamps will be available.
Saturday, Aug. 7 is the final day of the fair and a busy one. Gate open at 10 a.m. Family fun Day begins at 11 a.m. and rides will begin at 1-5 p.m. with a reduced rates stamp. There will be an “Open Heritage Music Jam” on stage from 1:30-4:30 p.m. This is a show for mountain music lovers. Ride Stamps will again be available with rides open from 6:30-10:30 p.m. KOI Drag Racing will begin at 7 p.m. T.J. Hill will perform on stage at 7-9 p.m. Marion County 4-H and FFA will hold their Market Livestock Auction at the 4-H Barn at 6:30 p.m. Horse pulling will begin at 8 p.m. The Kent Family Circus will also be performing, so there is much to see. Remember to make your list of food that wish to get each night so you don’t miss out a favorite. Last year we missed out on fair food, so we need to make up for what we could not get.
Plan to attend, have fun as a family, meet friends and maybe see someone you have not seen for a long time. They always say the Mannington Fair is a big homecoming event. Enjoy the fair and have some fun. The dates for fair 2022 is Aug. 8-13.
Open Jam at the Fair
On stage on the last night of the Mannington District Fair, Aug. 7 will be an “Open Jam.” PattyFest.org says: Join us for an OPEN JAM! Bring your fiddles, guitars, banjos, harmonicas, mountain lap dulcimers, hammered dulcimers, mandonlins, penny whistles, recorders, kazoos, or any acoustic instruments. We’ll play all types of music, so bring ideas with you.
Let’s all make some mountain music while the Fair gives everyone some fun after so long apart.
PattyFest started as a means to honor Patty Looman, who devoted many years to teaching interested individuals to play both the lap (mountain) dulcimer and hammered dulcimer. Two of her teachers were from the Mannington Area Russell Fluharty and Worley Gardner. For many years, Patty, her mother, Edith, and many students played in the West Virginia Room during the fair.
The pandemic caused PattyFest and many other events to be canceled, but we hope to come back strong next summer. We provide workshops, performance opportunities, old-time foods, etc. at the festival. This year we decided to try an Open Jam, and the Fair board has been amazingly helpful.
A “Jam” is a chance for musicians to share space and music. Folks may play for short periods or every possible minute. We play old-time music on old-time instruments, but we welcome other styles to join in.
All who want to take a break or just rest during the fair are welcome to sit with us in the bleachers. Just listen or stomp your feet, clap your hands or hum along. Sing if you want.
We look forward to having a good time and celebrate that we are out in our beautiful state. Our hope is that people will enjoy the old-time music of Patty, Russell and Worley – truly our local treasures of West Virginia music.
Check www.pattyfest.org and/or to find dates and plan for returns to old time music performers, workshops and jamming. Questions can be left as messages for Jean at 904-386-5238 or Jeff at 304-285-5766. This is a new part of the stage entertainment for 2021. If you are a fan of Mountain Music, plan to stop by the sage and just enjoy the fun. Information about the Garner festival can be found at www.wgwf.com.
The Looman family was well known in Mannington and had a feed store and farm supply business for many years. Mrs. Looman, Edith, was a collector of old musical instruments and had them on display in her home. She would bring several to the fair for many years and folks could see them while this listened to the folks perform. Patty become interested and then started teaching others the art of mountain music. Russell Fluharty was also from Mannington and was a Mannington Fair director for many years and also wanted to pass on the style of mountain music. It is good to have these folks come to the fair, as these folks who wanted to preserve mountain music and instruments are from our area.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
