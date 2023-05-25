Turtles and toads! So many toads in the yard and garden and a tiny, little baby turtle that almost met a premature end at the end of my weed whacker. My heart still hurts from the tiny shell upside down in the flower bed, but advice to put it in a small amount of water brought him back to life. Amazing! Between getting the weeds under temporary control, reviving tiny turtles, relocating toads, and distracting the killer cats from small ‘game’ the summer is off to an interesting start. Such a tiny ecosystem in our own back yard, it is an amazing gift to enjoy.
Yard sales
Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Multi-family yard sale, 1.2 miles past the Barrackville Covered Bridge. Left hand side of road across from Wilson Estates.
708 Saxman St., Barrackville, Sunday, May 28 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring clothes, untouched home goods, books, dishes, small kitchen appliances and more items all in great/good condition.
503 Rice St., June 2-3 from 8 a.m.-until. Lots of items including lots of baby girl clothes.
613 Cook St., big 3-family yard sale June 2-3 from 8 a.m.-until. Both days lots of clothes, Thirtyone, Pampered Chef, jewelry, photography backdrops, photography props, kid’s boy clothes, kid’s toys, barbie dolls and a lot more.
305 High St., June 3 featuring clothes, furniture, household items, country décor, kids bike and scooter, hoverboard, games and more.
5 Smith Rd., June 9-10 from 8 a.m.-until. Baked items as well
Rabies clinic
The Barrackville 4-H Club in conjunction with Fairmont Veterinary Hospital will host a rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 9-11 a.m. at the Barrackville School. Rabies and other cat and dog vaccines will be available at a discounted rate. Payment by cash or check. Please keep your pets in carriers or on leashes. Call 304-363-0930 with any questions. Proceeds will benefit the Barrackville Busy Bisons 4-H Club.
Bridge Festival Vendor Spotlight
We are having the Community Outreach Program with FBI CJIS who will create free Child ID Fingerprinting kits at the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. They will be located under the Methodist Church pavilion. They fingerprint and photograph children then provide parents a copy of their child information for safekeeping. FBI CJIS does not keep a copy of the fingerprints. Any information collected is not stored, only captured then printed for the parent’s records.
Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
Join us Thursday, June 1 at 6:05 p.m. for a meeting of the Covered Bridge Festival planning committee. We will meet at the historic Lions Community Building,716 Pike St., lower level. Any help with the festival is appreciated.
Neighbor news
Fairview free clean up Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 18. The dumpsters will be placed at Poppy’s parking lot, which is now The Fairview Food Bank.
There are a few items that can’t be placed in dumpsters: We cannot take paint, oil, car batteries, tires, construction debris, or any other hazardous materials. If you have empty paint cans, we can take those. If there is any paint in them it will need to be dried up with cat litter or sawdust. No appliances containing freon-ex: refrigerator, freezer, A/C units, no tires, no regular household garbage. This is for Fairview residents only. Friday, June 16 from noon-8 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. We hope this helps everyone clean up and beautify the Town of Fairview.
Grant Town Community Market will be June 3 from 9-2 p.m. featuring crafters, vendors, food trucks, craft show, car show, music, community yard sales, Marion County Humane Society, kettle corn, mini photo sessions and much more. Contact Sandy Yanego 304-280-1469 or sandyspringer1235@gmail.com for more information. All proceeds benefit Grant Town VFD.
Barrackville Contact Info
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 pm Tuesday.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meets the first Monday of each month.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail. com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.