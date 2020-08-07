Good Morning White Hall!
While working on my article yesterday, I looked outside and it looked like it was 7 a.m. It was actually almost noon. And then the storm hit. I have never heard such loud thunder!
And of course, I had just watered the outside flowers, so I had wasted my time, but I enjoyed the cooler temperature and my time outside.
Rugged and Unique
Rugged and Unique is having a Yard Sale, tomorrow, Saturday from 9-5. Many items! Priced to sell!
Rugged and Unique is opened Tuesday thru Saturday. Because of circumstances, the hours vary. To set up a donation call 304-629-0673, if not open. Please do not leave donations outside. It is located at 2939 White Hall Blvd. on Route 250 past Walmart. Thank you for helping with donations to our Veterans!
City of Pleasant Valley
The City of Pleasant Valley (Millersville, Benton’s Ferry, Kingmont, and Pleasant Valley) has elected Emily Haddix as mayor. Congratulations and good luck to the new mayor and thank you to Barbara Metcalfe for her hard work and commitment to the town for her many years in office, and her dedication to the town since it was created in 1995.
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building using social distancing.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have communications and announcements, reports from the treasurer and financial departments, public hearings, and volunteer fire departments.
The Annexation, Streets & Highways, and Code Enforcement Committees, are next on the agenda. The police, legal, maintenance/public works, engineer, town coordinator are next on the agenda. Under unfinished business, council members will discuss the 2nd reading of Ordinance 2020-02 to update court costs and consider the new logo for the town.
In new business to consider, the council members will hear presentation form Marion County Conventions Bureau, sign placement in town, fire fees being withdrawn in the town, public safety building lot sealing and striping, fall clean-up day location (Viking and Doe Run), vehicle lease agreements, and budget revision #2 for 2 0-21, final remarks and adjournment.
Annexation Workshop
An annexation workshop will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.