The Town of White Hall’s 3rd Annual Spring Fling Cruise In is May 6 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s open to all makes and models and winners will get dash plaques and trophies.
There will be food vendors, music, activities for the kids, and crafts. The event will be held in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. For more information call 304-367-1020.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Volunteers at Valley VFD conducted some Wednesday evening training and maintenance of equipment at the White Hall Station. Extraction tools off Rescue-121 and Engine- 124 had preventive maintenance done, Utility-126 had EMS bags updated and checked by our EMTs and paramedics. Truck 12 was brought out, it’s 5 ladders were inspected and stood up. The truck itself was then set up in the parking lot as some firefighters were put up 95’ for a view across White Hall.
White Hall Elementary
Just a reminder that the road by the school playground is one way traffic only.
Feb. 28: Terrific Kids of Feb announced.
March 1: PTO 6:30 in the media center
March 14: National Pi Day. Pizza “Pies” and Chocolate Pie for hot lunch today!
March 17: Professional Learning Day
March 20: End of third nine weeks
March 24: PBIS Celebration Book Bingo
March 31: March Terrific Kids announced.
Things to do this weekend
Stranglehold Band performs Magic’s Bar and Grill tonight from 8-11 p.m.
Southern Belle Nutrition is hosting an indoor yard sale Feb. 25.
Winter Wrap-Up Craft Show is Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YWCA 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd., Fairmont.
Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course’s 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m., Morris Park.
Town of White Hall events
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is offering Brain Booster Classes at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage, and family therapist. The last class is Feb. 27 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance are in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to www.reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
The Town of White Hall Tuesday Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. Streets and Highways Committee Meeting.
The Town of White Hall Tuesday Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. there will be a Budget Workshop.
Health Works for exercise class. How physical therapy and exercise can help arthritis, March 7 from 10-11 a.m. Free to the public. To register for the classes, call 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
Health Works for exercise clas., How physical therapy and exercise can prevent falls, March 21 from 10-11 a.m. Free to the public. To register for the classes, call 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be present, and will have an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Things to consider
Some of the new items White Hall Town Council will be looking at the Feb. 27 town council meeting will be, a Budget Revision and an Executive Session to review, discuss, consider former municipal building/letter from Metro/Day and a potential executive session pursuant to the attorney-client privilege. Review, discuss, consider former Lavender/Garnet Condemnation project and a potential executive session pursuant to the attorney-client privilege/to discuss matters relating to commercial competition. Review, discuss, consider Town Administrator contract and a potential executive session pursuant to the attorney-client privilege/to discuss personnel matters.
Council will also consider/Discuss Metro/Day Pond Issue, Emerald/Garnett Appraisals, Town Administrator Employment Contract, and adding additional employee in the administrative office.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.