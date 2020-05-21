Hello Barrackville!
Sunshine today? Who knows! Spring seems to be quite fickle this year, with highs and lows to set records and three frosts that put a little burn on our day lilies.
Day lilies are one of the favorite flowers in our beds. They are so easy and forgiving and they spread and can be shared with friends without being invasive. I even like the orange “Ditch Lilies” that are found along most roadways in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Flowers are another therapeutic pastime that can be enjoyed during this ‘staycation’ or ‘social distancing’ time period. With some of the small town greenhouses opening up, it is a great opportunity to plan another bed and try some different planting combinations. I am excited (my husband equally so but for a different reason!) that I was able to paint the vintage bike that’s been in our garage (that’s the reason!) and put it in one of my iris beds. I am a little late to the vintage bike planter but it has been on my to-do list for a while. Looks like this extra time at home is doing some good!
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council met Tuesday, May 19 and handled a short agenda. These are notes and not official minutes from that meeting. Guest senatorial candidate Rebecca Polis visited and shared her platform. Minutes from three previous meetings were approved. The paving schedule is on hold until the next sitting elected council decides how to proceed. Work is still being done on sewage system as needed, and residents are still reminded not to flush anything other than toilet paper into the sewage systems.
Election update: no voting in the Barrackville School, all in person voting will take place at the old National Guard Armory on July 28. Early voting will be July 14 to July 25. Anyone wishing to be placed as a write in candidate must be officially registered by June 9 by contacting the town council building. The Comprehensive Plan applications deadline has been extended until July 1. An application can be obtained by contacting the town council building at 304-366-9372. The Police Department completed handgun training. Town Council Office will remain closed to the public until further notice. Sewage payments may be made online or dropped off at the office.
Prayers for Families
Robert Lewis Hollandsworth, 82, of Barrackville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, at his residence. He was born on October 29, 1937, in Fairmont, a son of the late Dale and Bertha (Mallernee) Hollandsworth.
Robert graduated from Barrackville High School and later retired from Consol Mines in 1995. He enjoyed going to WVU ball games, hunting, fishing, golfing, boating and camping at Mt. Storm Lake. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Fairmont Moose Lodge No. 9 and the Barrackville Lion’s Club. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda (Gaskins) Hollandsworth. He is also survived by sons, Robert Jeffrey Hollandsworth and wife Penney, and Michael Lewis, all of Barrackville; daughter, Tammy Geary and husband Bill, of Morgantown; a daughter-in-law Jamie Hollandsworth of Barrackville; grandchildren: Dale Hollandsworth and wife Stephanie, of Mill Fall, Matthew Lewis Hollandsworth and partner Katie Short, of Romney, Remi and Lennon Hollandsworth, of Barrackville, Lacie Geary, of Morgantown, and Julissa Sackett and husband Dakota, of Morgantown; step-granddaughter, Ally Morris and husband Alex, of Morgantown; great-grandchildren: Harper Hollandsworth and Carson Sackett; brother, Eugene Hollandsworth and wife Cheryl, of Texas; and sisters-in-law: Marlene Hollandsworth, of Barrackville, Jean Hollandsworth, of Clarksburg, and Sandy Hostutter and husband Don, of Ohio; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
Obituary of Steve D. Zelenak
Steve D. Zelenak, 86, of Morgantown, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fairmont on May 13, 1934, a son of the late Steve Zelenak and Helen Louise Malick Zelenak. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Janet Bragg Zelenak; son, Steven Zelenak and his wife Diana of Fairmont; daughter, Pastor Stephanie Bennett and her husband Pastor Brad Bennett of Barrackville; step-son, Allan Leary and his wife Claudine of Delaware, Ohio; step-daughters, Janette Leary of Modesto, Calif. and Darlena Wilson of Orlando, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Angela Shively and her husband Cody, Candace Hilling, Amanda Reid and her husband Tyler, Cassi Ralphsnyder and her husband B.J., Sarah Eakle and her husband Kaleb, Anthony Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Abi Leary, Andra Leary, Micah Leary, and Rachel Bennett; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Zelenak and his wife Jeanette of Canton, Ohio; his sister, Barbara Halladay of Fairmont; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graduation Parade
Come out and help us celebrate the 2020 Seniors from the Barrackville Community. The Seniors will be led by our very own Chief of Police and will parade around Barrackville on Thursday night, May 28 from 7-8 p.m. Please come out and celebrate them with signs, balloons, and cheers!
Seniors, decorate your car “parade style” and meet at the Dollar General at 6:45. All seniors that live in the Barrackville Community are welcome to join us!
Volunteer For Planning Commission
The Town of Barrackville is still seeking residents to be a part of the Planning Commission. The purpose of the Planning Commission is to promote the orderly development of its governmental units and its environs; to promote the health, safety, convenience and welfare of the citizens of the Town of Barrackville, and to plan for the future development of the community, eventually serving as a zoning commission.
The Planning Commission shall consist of five members who are residents of the town and represent different areas of interest, knowledge, and expertise. Each Planning Commission member shall be appointed and confirmed to a three year term by the Town Council.
Anyone interested, please contact the Town Hall to receive an application. Deadline is July 1, 2020.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Saturday.
