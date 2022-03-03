Good morning Mannington!
It seems that it will be another nice day. The sunshine is so nice and some folks are getting out to enjoy the warmer weather. It may not last but we can enjoy it. Spring events are starting to happen and so this will be the start of our spring busy time as spring sports have started practice. Outdoor lawn and garden work will be starting soon also. Have you made plans for what you will be planting? It really won’t be long until we can be doing garden work. Hope everyone has a great week. Remember to look out for each other and stay safe.
Lenten luncheon
The Mannington Ministerial Association is again sponsoring the annual Lenten Luncheons. The luncheons are held each Thursday during Lent at noon in the Parish Hall of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. The church is located on Locust Street. The first luncheon will be held March 3 with the First Baptist Church hosting. The luncheons are prepared by area churches and organizations and the menu is soup, crackers and a drink. The host church also offers a short devotional before the luncheon. Everyone is invited to attend. The building is handicap accessible. The next luncheon will be held Thursday, March 10.
Spaghetti dinner
The Mannington Fire Department Auxiliary will be serving a carry-out only Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 13 from Noon to 4 p.m. The cost will $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and under. The menu consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad and bread. Pick up will be at the Mannington Fire Hall on 101 Clayton St. at the Central Station. Tickets are available from any Auxiliary member or by calling Judy at 304-986-2527. You will need to purchase your tickets in advance as extra dinners that day might not be available.
Congratulations
The North Marion Girls Basketball team has brought honor to themselves, North Marion High School and Marion County as they won the Region One Section One Championship for 2022. They had won over Weir High School earlier in the week and then were victorious over Wheeling Central Catholic on Friday with a score of 82-45. Then Tuesday they won over Hampshire High. We are very proud of these young ladies as they represent their school and Marion County. Good luck girls as you move on to the next round.
Ham, Bacon and Egg Show
There are many different shows held for many different categories but have you ever gone to a Ham, Bacon and Egg Show? Well on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. you could attend this event to see what it is all about. The Marion County FFA will hold the event at the Marion County Technical Center. The students have raised the pigs and have prepared and cured the meat. Some of the students raise chickens and they will be presenting a dozen eggs each that are uniform in size and color and show few to no deformities. Yes, this takes some time, to hold each egg to a bright light and decide if it is just right. After the judging the hams, bacons and eggs are offered for sale to the highest bidder on Friday evening. The proceeds from each students’ item goes back to the student, toward further education or into next year’s project.
When we go to the grocery store now there seem to be shortages in many things we wish to purchase or the prices are going up. Well, these young folks are learning about production of food and may one day be providing food that you are eating in your home. Some are raising beef steers that they will sell at auction in the fall. Some are learning about planting vegetables that they can process for home use or sell to others. They are learning about feeding others as well as themselves and their family.
Even if you are not interested in purchasing at the auction, and you would like to attend, just to see what they young ladies and gentleman have produced, your support will be greatly appreciated.
Book Cover Contest
There are only a few days left to enter the contest for Middle School age children (10 to 14 years of age) to create a cover for the Mannington District Fair Association’s 89th Fair Book. Art should be county fair oriented (your favorite animal, ride, food experience). The entry must be on an 8X10 piece of paper and must be a black and white drawing. (No trademark characters or logos allowed.) Entries must be postmarked by March 8. The entries will be judged by the Fair Directors. The winner will receive a $50 cash award and your name will be printed on the front of the 2022 fair book and it will also be on display in the Community Building Display and Exhibit. Drawings are to be sent to Mannington District Fair Association, Drawing Contest, P.O. Box 149, Mannington, WV 26582. Also include on a separate piece of paper, Your name, your address, your phone number, age and name of your school.
March Library Notes
International Read to Me Day with Mountaineer Therapy Dogs. What better way to celebrate International Read to Me Day than a good story, followed by meeting some teams from Mountaineer Therapy Dogs? Come to the Mannington Public Library where you can learn from the dogs and their owners about their jobs while they spread some cheer on March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
My Hero Bibliotheca! Anime Club (Teen) Come relax after school and watch anime movies and shows on March 4 at 3 p.m. We’ll hang out, talk about what we’re watching, and what to watch next. Bring your friends, socialize and maybe find d new favorite series!
Book Pack: HOOT(Tween, Teen) This month, we will be discussing Hoot by Carl Hiaasen on March 15 at 3 p.m. In addition to discussing HOOT, we will make our own adorable no sew sock owl. Please contact the Library to register for this gathering. Sports fill quickly.
Crafty Kids’ Club: Springtime is right around the corner. Hop into spring by creating your own sock bunny on March 22 at 3 p.m. Materials will be provided by the Mannington Public Library. Ages 8 and up. Please register at the Mannington Library.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group; Have you always wanted to act? Do you love watching standup comedy? Join us this month to play some improvisation games on Tuesday, March 29th at 3:00 p.m. We will all laugh together as we explore the wonderful world of theater and the fun it brings. Please register as spots gill fast.
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Jar Plant Holder (Adult) Join us as we get ready for Spring and create a beautiful jar plant hold on Monday, March 21st at 5:00 p.m. Materials will be provided but you may bring your own jar if you prefer. Please register as spots fill up fast.
Cover2Cover Book Club: The Innocent (Adult) Pick up a copy of The Innocent by David Baldacci and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, March 17th at 1:00 p.m.
To register for these events, please contact the Mannington Library at 304-986-2803.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
