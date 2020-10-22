Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. Most days have been nice to be outside. Some of us still have lawn work to do and most days it has been nice to be outside. Some summer flowers are still nice, as some of us leave them until a frost kills them. Just think Halloween will be here very soon, then Thanksgiving and then Christmas. Time moves so fast after Halloween. I know we do not like to wear the mask and stay so many feet from others, but if it will help to keep everyone safe then please try to do as you have been asked. Please continue to check on those who might need a little help, maybe something from the store. Take time to help others. To everyone be careful this week, take care, of yourself and think of others. Stay safe.
Trick or treat
Mannington City Council has agreed to set holding Trick or Treat in the City of Mannington on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Those residents who wish to give a treat to area children should turn on an outside porch light. Adults and children are urged to wear a protective mask and try not to gather in large groups. Those handing out treats should also wear a mask. COVID-19 guidelines should be followed. This is a time to enjoy the events but try to stay safe.
Special service
The Llewellyn Baptist Church congregation invites you to join them on Sunday, Nov. 8 to hear Henry Benach of Jewish End Times Ministries discuss their ministry. You can learn more about JEM at jem-missions.com. There will have a luncheon following the service to allow those attending additional fellowship and celebration of November anniversaries and birthdays.
The church will be following CDC guidelines for safety and maintaining social distancing. Llewellyn Baptist Church is located half up Flat Run Road, on the right, off Route 250 North of Mannington. For more information please contact Pastor Larry Watson at 304-986- 2300 or Beverly at 304-641-1482.
Gospel sing
The United Methodist Churches of Mannington and the Rymer Charge will sponsor a Gospel Sing at Hough Park in Mannington, Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Those attending will be able to park on the football field. The groups will be performing from the platform off of the second floor of the Community Building.
The groups that plan to participate are the East High Street Youth Choir, FFJ; Rose Mary Snodgrass, Rymer United Methodist Church; Darla Morris, Bee Gum United Methodist Church; Tracy Thompson and daughter Torie from Truth Assembly Church of Wadestown; Bill Shaw and Otis Shaver, Valley Chapel United Methodist Church; 12 year old J.J. Hayes, and Marshall Lowrey with vocal and instrumental accompaniment.
Those attending will be able to stay in their cars and turn their radio to 96.1 to listen to the music. If the weather permits, those attending may bring lawn chairs to set outside of their cars, but still use social distancing and wear masks. If there are folks who would like to participate in the sing, please contact Rose Mary Snodgrass at 304-986-1768. Bathrooms will be available under the community building.
Business Trunk or Treat
Trader’s Alley in downtown Mannington will be alive and busy on Saturday, Oct. 24 for Business Trunk or Treat. Set up for the event will begin at 1 p.m. and will re-open to all Goblins at 2-4 p.m. This event is sponsored by area businesses. There will be many different trunks to select from and then there will be cookies and hot chocolate served at the end of the Alley.
Coronavirus guidelines will be followed and everyone entering Trader’s Alley is asked to wear a CDC type of face covering, even if wearing a Halloween mask. You are also asked to social distance and not get into groups. So, youngsters, put on your greatest costume and plan to come to Trader’s Alley for some fun and treats. This is another way that folks can still have some fun, as we have in the previous years, but not going into the many businesses. Have fun and stay safe.
Shop Small Saturday
Remember to think about shopping in downtown Mannington on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. This is a time to remember our small, local businesses and to support them. There will be giveaways and prizes. Stop by the booth on Citizen’s Square to find out what activities are planned for that day. Then go shopping. So, start making your list for others and something for yourself, then begin saving for the big day.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.