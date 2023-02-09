Good morning Mannington!
The warmer weather has some folks getting outside if only for a short walk. The freezing weather does give us some very pretty ice. When driving we may see some pretty ice formations from the rocks along the road.
Have you found that special gift for your Valentine? Remember there are some businesses in Mannington that you could purchase some very nice items. Mountaineer Florists is a great place to buy beautiful flowers and other gifts. Check out Something Special, Morris Market Menagerie, Mannington Pharmacy, BerTeas and even Miller’s Hardware. There have been pictures of some very pretty items posted online. The gift does not have to be expensive or large to show how you feel about that special person.
Remember to check on neighbors this week, even if it is not so cold, some of our older folks just need someone to talk with for just a few minutes. Take care of each other this week and stay safe.
Valentine’s Tea
A “Valentine Tea Party” will be held on Feb. 12 at “The Senator’s Mansion” on High Street in Mannington. This is a special one-hour Tea Party experience. There are limited times and seating. The menu is being provided by “This and That Bakery” and tea will be provided by “BerTeas” of Mannington. For more information, call 304-396-6411, or check out SenatorsMansionWV.com. This will also give you a chance to see the renovations that have been completed on the Senator’s Mansion. Many folks have always wanted to see the interior of this home, and now it is being restored and will be available for use for special events.
Benefit sub sale
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring a Sub-Sale on Feb. 22. The cost is $8 per sub and these can be delivered to businesses in the area for lunch. To pre-order for individuals or businesses, contact any member of the fire department, an auxiliary member or phone or text 304- 520-6107. Please remember to leave your name, phone number and number of subs you wish to order. The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit a fellow firefighter battling cancer. Pre-ordered subs may be picked-up at Central Station of the Mannington Fire Department on the corner of Monroe and Clayton Streets. The exact time that subs will be ready for pick-up will be announced next week.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
There will be a pizza, sandwich and salad sale sponsored by the Fairview Fire Department on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2-5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. Eat in or carry out will be available. The building is handicap accessible. Plan to meet friends before the big game or let these dedicated folks who work at this fundraiser cook for you for the big game. To place an order, call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. This is the only Sunday we work, so we would love to see you!
Ham, Bacon and Egg Show
The Marion County FFA members have spent countless hours preparing their exhibits for this show and sale. What is a “Ham, Bacon and Egg Show?” This process takes several months to prepare for this event. It isn’t just the show and sale. It is also the hours they put in at home raising the animals for the show and sale. The pigs are butchered and then the students prepare and trim the meat before it is cured. They also raise the chickens, collect the eggs and then grade them to try to have the most perfect dozen of eggs. It is not a one night, but several months.
So, mark your calendars for the 22nd Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon, and egg Show on March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center. The buyer’s reception begins at 6:30 p.m.
You may attend in person to make a bid and invest in furthering the students’ education and their supervised agriculture experience. If you cannot attend on March 10 and would like a Consent to Bid Sheet, contact Mr. Postlethwait at jpostlethwait@k12.wv.us or call 304-986-3590.
Library Notes
The Mannington Public Library is hosting an hour-long program for Teens and Tweens that allows them to explore different educational activities. Join Megan on Feb. 28 from 3-4 p.m. to build an egg drop container that everyone can test together. Will your egg survive the fall? The egg drop project introduces kids to physics, science and fluid dynamics. The programs is suitable for teens and tweens age 12 and up. If school is on delay or cancelled the Teen Time is cancelled. Check with the library if you are interested in attending this program. There might be limited seating.
Cover2Cover Book Club for adults will be reading “Touch the Top of the World” on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. Pick up your copy and plan to enjoy a discussion of this book.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society is conducting its annual membership drive for new members and renewing members. Membership is $10 per year per-person. There are ways to volunteer such as helping out the museums or being a tour guide. They will have events this spring and summer and help is always needed.
There are already some events and activities planned and you will want to put the first music event at the Round Barn on your calendar which will be May 13. There will be more information at a later date. The Society is also working with the West Virginia History Studies classes at Mannington Middle School. There are plans to sell T-shirts in the future to help raise funds for the upkeep of the museums. For those who would be interested in serving as tour guides, there will be training sessions held soon.
For information, contact President Carol Murphy at 304-986-7547 or 304-657-6348 also Pattie Anderson at 304-986-3039 or 304-612-8020.
The first meeting of the 2023 year will be held March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Wilson School Museum. Attend the meeting and talk with members and find out what they are planning and how you can help.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
