Good Morning Mannington!
I hope that all of the little folks of the area had a great Halloween. They can get so excited for this night of the year. There are some “older” kids that have fun too.
Walking around visiting with friends for a few minutes as they make the tour of a neighborhood. It is just a time for all to have fun. Remember that we change our clocks this weekend. Remember to make the change and not to be late for something on Sunday morning or late for work on Monday.
It is also only a very few weeks until the calendar says it is the first day of winter. We only have one more page to turn on the calendar before we start a new year. As we always say, where has the time gone?
Have you finished mowing your lawn for this year? I know that there are some that the grass just will not stop growing. If we have a freeze this week and the weather turns cooler then we should not have to continue to mow. Flowers are or will be gone except for mums and it is sort of like we put everything away for the winter.
Winter will be a good time to think about flowers for spring. I did see some impatiens this morning that were still very pretty. Remember to check on neighbors who are alone, they just might need some help. As we are going to be staying inside even more with the cooler weather, there are folks that could really just use a nice phone call for a little company. Think about that in case you could spread a little cheer. I hope everyone has a good week, take care and look out for each other, stay safe.
Veterans Day Breakfast
The City of Mannington will host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the North Marion Senior Center from 9-10:30 am. The menu will consist of eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, sausage, bacon and fresh fruit. All veterans and spouses are encouraged to attend as we honor our own! We as a community are very proud of our city’s heroes.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
A pizza, sandwich and salad sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. You may eat in or carry out will be available. To place an order for carryout if you do not want to wait, please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit the Fairview Fire Department.
Mannington Library
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Holiday Swag for adults who wish to make their own Holiday Decoration. Are you ready for the holiday? Would you like something new for your home? A class will be offered at the Mannington Public Library on Monday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. All needed supplies will be provided by the library. If you would like, you can bring your own ribbon, ornaments, and/or pine cones or other ornaments to add a personal touch to your design. Anyone who is interested need to pre-register for the class as space is limited. Just contact the library on Facebook or call 304-986-2803 for more information.
There are several reading groups or book clubs for different ages at the library, if you are interested in reading and discussing books then you might want to join a discussion group. Stop in at the library to see the age groups and also the children’s groups that are available. There is something for almost everyone.
Shop Small Saturday
It is that time of year when we celebrate our small businesses in our town and everywhere. These small businesses are very important and we need to think of them and support the folks who operate a business in our area. When we support our small- town businesses, we also support our town. You just might be able to do some shopping and not have to deal with the large crowds at the bigger stores. Each year on the last Saturday of November we celebrate “Shop Small Saturday.”
Many of our small businesses will have specials that you just might be interested in purchasing. It is also a time to just visit our many businesses in Mannington to see what they have to offer. Even if you checked the stores last year or even six months ago, they will have different merchandise now. The seasons are changing and the holiday season is coming. You may want to think about doing the shopping for the gift for that special friend, so that you find just the right gift. You may also find something just for you.
Think about saving a little extra money back for just “Shop Small Saturday” and support our businesses in Mannington. Our support helps them continue to support Mannington.
Christmas Parade
Thanksgiving will be here soon and then it will be time to think of Christmas events and that usually means that a parade brings in the spirit of Christmas. The 2021 Christmas parade in downtown Mannington will be on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The committee is looking for floats, cars, trucks, even walking groups to tell the story of businesses in our town. This can also be organizations, churches, even school groups, anyone who would be interested in participating, please let Mannington Main Street know and they will be very glad to put you on the list. Everyone else mark your calendar for this event. This is a time to get out for a little while and join together for an event in our town.
New Year’s Eve
Many of us are not thinking New Year’s Eve just yet. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Years! He and his staff are planning for the 3nd “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop,” yes in downtown Mannington. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others, who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes. There will be entertainment and food and drink available all evening. For some fun close to home, put this event on your calendar to remember. There will be more details at a later date. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
