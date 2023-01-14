Now into the end of the second week of 2023, it’s not too late develop your plans for the new year. Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper and not to harm you and plans to give you hope and a future.” It is up to oneself to help to develop one’s own plans. Will you do it for good?
Part of this process is to have goals and wisely setting these goals helps lead to better results. Proverbs 21:5 “The plan of the diligent leads to profit.”
Will you be more involved as a community member possibly attending your local city council meetings, county commission meetings, local Family Resource Network meetings or one could be a literacy volunteer tutor, help out at Friendship Fairmont or Communities of Shalom or possibly helping the Soup Opera or Salvation Army. There are many other ways you can help to make a difference, so do any of these help in your plan of action.
Psalm 20:4 says “May He give you the desires of your heart and make all your plans to succeed.” and in Proverbs 16:3 “Commit to the Lord whatever you do and he will establish your plans.” Don’t forget to have plans to be in worship I as that is vital and fellowship with others is equally important. I see this part of the planning and preparation for the future of this coming year.
Prepare your plans carefully, listen to what others are telling you about what is locally important, aim for goals that you can manage, nourish your soul will good plans and stay steadfast at all times.
The primary goal of God’s perfect plan is to demonstrate the glory of God.
A secondary goal is to accomplish the good of those who love God. Romans 8:28 “...and we know that God causes all those who work together for good and to those who love God for those who are called according to his purpose.” On a different note, we all know that plans can quickly change at a moment’s notice, so one has to be prepared for changes that might happen.
How true that was when dramatic changes came in March 2020 when COVID hit. At that time, everything became hectic and there were so many changes of folks plans. With God as a source of comfort, he will sustain us and help us when plans change. What an awesome God we have to always hold us in the palm of his hand.
Scripture verses regarding change, Joshua 1:9 “Have I not commanded thee? be strong and of good courage, be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed for the Lord thy God is with thee Whereever thou goest.” So no matter what one is struggling with God is always there. Sometimes struggles become unbearable but God will help you through everything.
The Psalms have a number of verses regarding change one in particular is Psalm 18::2 “The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer my God is my rock in him will I seek refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.” When one discovers the protection of God there is nothing one can’t face.
Changes can actually be a goal for many. My very favorite verse is Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me.” So God can save us at all times. So don’t be anxious about anything prepare your plans and rest in the Lord always. May all be blessed as you prepare and plan for this new year.
Rejoice in the Lord at all times.
