Good Morning, White Hall!
What a beautiful Wednesday we had. It looks like colder temperatures and rain are in the forecast. It’s a great time of year, but the daylight just keeps getting shorter every day. Really hard to get used to.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and less than a week away. Some Christmas decorations are already up, and it reminds us how close to Christmas we are.
Hooray for the paving in front of Pet Works and Ace Hardware. Pet Works is opening shortly along with Tractor Supply. I can’t wait to see what the area in front of White’s and Rita’s is going to be. Looks good for a play area or picnic tables?
White Hall Elementary
Our White Hall Wildcats have been busy this month raising money for the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop for children of our county in need of toys for Christmas.
Congratulations to Mrs. Bushko’s homeroom, which raised the most money. Second place was Mrs. Jordan’s class.
Nov. 19: Way to Wildcats Announced
Nov. 22-24: Weather Days (No School)
Nov. 25-26: Thanksgiving Break, no school
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids for November announced
Dec. 1: PTO Virtual Meeting at 6:30 p.m., see Facebook PTO page for the link to join in mtg.
Dec. 3: Way to Go Wildcats
Dec. 6: Colasessano’s coupons sold, delivered by PTO to the students
Dec. 9: At 7 p.m., Town of White Hall this event
Dec. 10: Way to Wildcats Announced
Dec. 13-17: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch)
Congratulations to the 2nd 9 week’s Student Fourth Grade Leadership Team: Reese Commodore, Nate Armistead, Emmit Ferguson, Delaney Kraft, and Connor Tacy.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements: White Hall Christmas Parade will be Dec. 9.
Public hearing, Marion County EMS report, Streets and Highways will be followed by Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
New Business to Consider: Revision to Pavilion Resolution 21-006, New Main Sign Installation, December Council Meeting Dates, Dec. 15 Community Progress Workshop, Office Christmas Party, Camera & Door Access Policy, Executive Session (Matters of Commercial Competition), and Commercial Competition and Attorney-Client Communication related to Condemnation/Eminent Domain Proceedings.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
A new Blessing Box has been added at Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue near the intersection of Country Club Road. “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.