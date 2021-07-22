Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. Vegetable gardens are starting to produce very quickly now. Corn, beans, cucumbers, a few tomatoes and more are being harvested. Folks are also canning and freezing vegetables. This is hard work and time consuming but all tastes so good, now and during the winter.
I often say something about the sun moving across a window as the season changes and it has changed a lot. It seems that the summer is going by too quickly. The 4th of July has come and gone, the fair is almost here and shortly after that, youngsters will return to school. Didn’t Memorial Day just happen a couple of weeks ago? It just says that we are all so busy. Something new is happening on Market Street and it looks so nice. Enjoy the week, enjoy some time outside. I don’t think there the forecast calls for too much rain. It is to be warm so remember to check on the elderly or anyone that may not be able to stay cool. Take care this week of each other, stay safe.
Senior picnic
The yearly Senior Citizens Picnic is planned for Friday, July 30 at the North Marion Senior Center Pavilion for a good old fashioned picnic. There will be bingo with prizes from 10-11 a.m., live music from 11 to Noon featuring Joe Hooker who will be playing toe-tapping country and oldies tunes. Then an extra yummy picnic lunch will be served starting at noon for a donation of $3 per person for those age 60 and for those under 60 who wish to attend, the price is $6.50 per person. Mark your calendar and come to enjoy the fun with friends and make some new ones.
Community building
Hey, I would like to invite you to participate with the Mannington District Fair’s Community Building display and exhibits. Spaces for the Community Building are available for demonstrations, display, crafts, promotional and marketing products that your organization or business would like to make to public aware of.
The folks are always glad to display homemade quilts and other handmade items. Those attending the fair enjoy seeing these fine handcrafted items. Do you have an unusual collection? Think about bringing part of it to display. Collections are interesting to many folks. Don’t forget to bring in your prized vegetables. Show your pride in the vegetables you have raised and let others see how food for the family can be available right at your home. Let a Zucchini grow and enter the Largest Zucchini Contest.
Would you like to display flowers that you are raising in a wheelbarrow? Yes, this is another display that just might be a way that you can be a part of the fair. Use potted flowers or plant them in the wheel barrow and wheel in your display.
Do you enjoy photography? Then consider entering the Photo Contest, which will also be held in the Community Building. No professional photography and no editing allowed to enter. The categories are: nature, people, floral, animals, black and white, Mannington scenery and miscellaneous. Two age groups children (5-17 years and adult (ages 18+). Pictures must be 5X7 or larger and framed.
There are spaces in the Community Building available for demonstrations, displays, crafts, promotional and marketing products that your organization or business would like to present information to the public. For those who would like to set up a retail spot, rental spaces are available. You can send a text to 304-376-6025 for more information.
Items to be placed on display will be accepted on Saturday from Noon to 6 pm. and on Sunday afternoon. Judging of all items will be done on Monday morning and the building will be open to visitors after the parade in the evening.
Open Jam at the Fair
On stage on the last night of the Mannington District Fair, Aug. 7 will be an “Open Jam.” Pattyfest.org says: Join us for an OPEN JAM! Bring your fiddles, guitars, banjos, harmonicas, mountain lap dulcimers, hammered dulcimers, mandonlins, penny whistles, recorders, kazoos, or any acoustic instruments. We’ll play all types of music, so bring ideas with you.
Let’s all make some mountain music while the Fair gives everyone some fun after so long apart.
PattyFest started as a means to honor Patty Looman, who devoted many years to teaching interested individuals to play both the lap (mountain) dulcimer and hammered dulcimer. Two of her teachers were from the Mannington Area — Russell Fluharty and Worley Gardner. For many years, Patty, her mother, Edith, and many students played in the West Virginia Room during the fair.
The pandemic caused Pattyfest and many other events to be canceled, but we hope to come back strong next summer. We provide workshops, performance opportunities, old-time foods, etc. at the festival. This year, we decided to try an Open Jam, and the Fair board has been amazingly helpful.
A “Jam” is a chance for musicians to share space and music. Folks may play for short periods or every possible minute. We play old-time music on old-time instruments, but we welcome other styles to join in.
All who want to take a break or just rest during the fair are welcome to sit with us in the bleachers. Just listen or stomp your fee, clap your hands or hum along. Sing if you want.
We look forward to having a good time and celebrate that we are out in our beautiful state. Our hope is that people will enjoy the old-time music of Patty, Russell and Worley —truly our local treasures of West Virginia music.
Check www.pattyfest.org to find dates and plan for return of old time music performers, workshops and jamming. Questions can be left as messages for Jean at 904-386-5238 or Jeff at 304-285-5766. This is a new part of the stage entertainment for 2021. If you are a fan of Mountain Music, plan to stop by the stage and just enjoy the fun. Information about the Garner festival can be found at www.wgwf.com.
The Looman family was well known in Mannington and had a feed store and farm supply business for many years. Mrs. Looman, Edith, was a collector of old musical instruments and had them on display in her home. She would bring several to the fair for many years and folks could see them while this listened to the folks perform. Patty become interested and then started teaching others the art of mountain music. Russell Fluharty was also from Mannington and was a Mannington Fair director for many years and also wanted to pass on the style of mountain music. It is good to have these folks come to the fair, as these folks who wanted to preserve mountain music and instruments are from our area.
Commercial Spaces
There are spaces available in the lower level or the Community Building for the 2021 Mannington District Fair. If anyone is interested in renting a space or needs more information, please call 304-669-6848 after 6 p.m.
Camper set-up
There is a change in the day of camper set-up for the Mannington District Fair. Those who will be camping at the fair are to bring campers in on Saturday, July 31 from 3-5 p.m. The fee for the week will be collected before campers are set-up. Check with friends who normally bring campers to see that everyone knows of this change.
Coggins tests
All horses that will be entered in the Mannington Fair or the fair’s parade on Monday, Aug. 2 will be required to show that your horse has had a negative Coggins test dated in the last 12 months. You would need to contact your veterinarian right away to get the test so that the test paper can be returned to you in time to show the results to the person checking in the animals on Sunday, Aug. 1 beginning at noon. Coggins tests are only good for one year, so check your last test paper to see if you need a new test. For questions or information, please contact 304-376-0525.
Farmer’s market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, July 24 with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. and will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. The number of vendors is growing! The number of those attending is growing as well. There was something new last week. The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department was selling some different sandwiches and they did not last long. This is how the community can help this organization raise funds. So, check Facebook, tell your friends and help spread the word when they are set up. If they have enough help, they plan to return but maybe not each week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week with vendors possibly being different each week. Some vendors may come once or twice a month, so you may find something different each time you attend.
Many folks come for the fresh made Kettle Corn, get there early. Fresh baked items are very popular. Wood crafts are available, and some very pretty jewelry can be found also. This is also at time to eat breakfast downtown before the market opens, plan to meet friend and just take time to be in downtown Mannington. You just might like to check out other places of interest while you are there.
Fair Parade 2021
It is time to think about participating in the Annual Fair Parade which will be on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Individuals, groups, churches businesses, organizations and others need to start planning their entries in this annual event. For information, or to register for the parade please contact Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or MADFPARADE@GMAIL.COM. Plan to be part of this event and celebrate being able to return to a time with family and friends.
Fair pageant
Deadlines are fast approaching to enter the different pageants that will take place at the Mannington District Fair.
The Little Miss Pageant registration is open until July 25 and sign-up will be held at the stage on the fairgrounds.
Applications for the Junior Miss and Mannington District Fair Queen Pageant will be accepted until July 25. Now open to eligible candidates from Marion, Taylor Preston, Monongalia, Doddridge, Harrison and Wetzel Counties.
All of these forms can be found on the web site www.manningtondistrictfair.org.
Board meeting
The Marion County Senior Citizens Inc. will hold a board meeting on Friday, July 30 in the dining room of the North Marion Senior Center at 10 a.m.
Rabies Clinic
A Rabies Clinic will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building on Saturday, Augusta 7, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Rabies shots will be given for $8.00 per animal and dewormer and other vaccines will be available at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS use, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Road, Rivesville, WV 26588. For information, please call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905. Call with questions prior to the event date and note that there is little, to no. cell service in the area.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
