Garden envy is a real thing! I recall driving around with my husband and taking certain roads each time just so we could check out what other folks have in their gardens each year and how they were progressing.
One of his favorites was on Route 73 through White Hall. His garden clone had laser straight rows of tomatoes and tilled soil smooth as silk and cucumbers climbing the tripods specially built to keep them off the ground. I remember my Pap’s tomatoes sprawling on the ground to vine in my early years in a wild, rambling zentangle. After he started staking them our job as kids was to pick off the tomato worms! Ugh! Maybe that’s why to this day I don’t care for raw tomatoes.
Vacation Bible School
Bethesda Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School on July 10-13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Bring the family to enjoy a picnic to kickoff VBS on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the church pavilion. A construction themed VBS, Concrete & Cranes: Building a Foundation on the Love of Jesus, consisting of crafts, recreation, Bible study, and worship will make for a fun-filled, faith experience.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column send to Diana Marple email at Barrackville2019@gmail.com before noon each Wednesday.
Grant Town Fireman’s Festival
Grant Town Fireman’s Festival will be July 16 from noon-9 p.m. Games demonstrations, craft show, Marion County Humane Society. Costume pet parade at 4 p.m. Cake walks, food, music with Doc Rock 1-4 and Bryon Six Six and DJ Dauntless 6 p.m.
LovingWV T-shirt sale
The Barrackville T-shirt fundraiser raised a total of $1,700 that will go towards the preservation of the Barrackville Covered Bridge! Thank you to everyone who helped out with this fundraiser. If you are still waiting for your shirt they will be shipped soon. LovingWV.com still has a handful of shirts and stickers remaining if you are interested. Thank You LovingWV for this great fundraiser! $10 from each shirt purchase was donated to the bridge preservation.
Barrackville Comprehensive Plan
The Town of Barrackville Planning Commission has been developing a comprehensive plan that will direct future development and detail high priority projects. Several projects are recommended in the plan to address a variety of issues and concerns raised by residents and municipal officials throughout the planning process. However, due to limited resources the town can only focus on a few high-priority projects at a time. Therefore, the Planning Commission needs the public’s help to determine what those high priority projects should be. A quick survey has been created to solicit input from the general public.
The survey can be found on the Facebook page “You’re Probably From Barrackville If” or online here.
Town Council
Donnie Prickett, Mike McCue, TJ Young, Tommie Straight, Cari Casuccio, and Josh Southern were sworn into office as newly-elected town council members. Treasurer’s report was approved and noted that no out of the ordinary expenses were incurred. A recorder and treasurer will be needed from the sitting board either as volunteers or as selected by council.
A resident from the Camp Area raised concerns about chronic issues in the camp. Roadways at the corner of Second Street and the two school streets haven’t been cut by the town as they have in past years making it hard to see roadways. Neglected houses, deteriorated road conditions, and uncut roadways were issues that have been repeatedly brought to council. Council is working on drafting ordinances that will address these concerns but the process takes time.
Southern requested that Chief Wilson and Fire Chief Rodney Snider tour the area and check roadways in question. Residents Riffle, Thomas, Morris and Feltz all expressed concerns about houses on Chestnut Street with unregistered vehicles, noise issues and unkempt properties. Southern said they will review issues and see what if anything council can do at this time, stressing patience for upcoming Planning Commission ordinance recommendations.
Road conditions from previous sewer line repairs had removed curbs and directed water onto residents’ property causing decay and deterioration. The concern was raised in 2014 and nothing had been done to remedy the situation. Casuccio stated that the council will make the camp area a priority.
Unfinished Business: Bids for lawn care businesses are still being sought to cut neglected properties in town. Bids will be accepted from official, insured businesses. Fire Chief Rodney Snider reported roughly 28 calls with some not registered during the storm with down trees. During fire company meeting members expressed wish to purchase Unication G3 Pagers that will replace the Active 911 system that isn’t reliable. The bid for 15 devises is $12,115. Council voted to allow the fire company to purchase units using their money market account. The company also requested to purchase a rescue saw at a cost of $1,491. Council also passed this motion using the same account.
Maintenance ordered street signs to replace those stolen in the camp area of Barrackville and one along Buffalo Road. Request for estimates on plow and cinder box for truck before winter, the 2005 plow and cinder box had repeated issues throughout last season. The truck ordered through the County Commission and the American Recovery Acts Funds will be ready by mid September. Sewer: Pump on Mohawk has been running triple to what others run, it may need a new seal or refurbished. If these don’t fix issue a new pump will need to be purchased at $20,000. Fairmont Water rate will increase which in turn will increase rates in Barrackville.
Planning Commission: President Bob Pirner gave a brief overview of the Planning Commission and their goals. Two surveys revealed residents are not pleased with the streets and would like recreational activities in town, set the bridge as a priority for preservation and zoning as a priority. One recommendation will streamline the process for council to pass ordinances; a 1968 ordinance stated that each new ordinance should be read in its entirety before being passed. The recommendation would be for digital and print copies be given to council and the public to read prior to council vote. Other goals are to implement the International Property Maintenance Code, hire a part time code enforcement officer and to get rental properties under guidelines.
Police Chief Wilson was on a call and relayed a report that the fundraising efforts for the new K-9 officer are going well with approximately $5,000 raised from donations. A new part time officer is being sought to fill in shift rotation. Council went into executive session to address the remaining items on the agenda. These are notes on the meeting and in no way official minutes. Please attend the Barrackville Town Council meeting if you are interested in matters.
Lawn Care Business Sought
Barrackville Town Council is seeking a licensed and insured lawn care company for hire to mow neglected yards in Barrackville. Contact Town Hall 304-366-9372 for more information.
Bridge Preservation Society meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society will be Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Please join us if you are interested in helping with our efforts to repair and preserve the Barrackville Covered Bridge.
